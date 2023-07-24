Today’s Headlines: 10th Assembly:Reps Released 6 Legislative Agenda;Putin Promises Africa Free Grains Supply

Reps Released 6 Legislative Agenda

The 10th House of Representatives has released its six-point legislative agenda for the 10th Assembly to drive progress, prosperity and inclusivity across the country.

Rep Julius Ihonvbere, the House Leader and Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee on Legislative Agenda, announced the agenda on Monday in Abuja.

He listed the agenda as economic empowerment and diversification, infrastructure development, education and human capital development.

Others are healthcare for all; transparent governance, accountability, and security and safety of persons and properties as well as economic empowerment and diversification.

Ihonvbere said the agenda, being the vision of the 10th Assembly, would be the fulcrum upon which the 10th legislative’s operation would be based.

He said one of the House’s foremost goals would be to drive economic empowerment and diversification, adding that Nigeria’s over-reliance on oil exports had left the economy vulnerable to fluctuations in global oil prices.

According to him, to mitigate this risk and build a sustainable economy, they would incentivise investments in non-oil sectors such as agriculture, technology and renewable energy.

Putin Promises Africa Free Grains Supply

President Vladimir Putin has pledged to deepen relations with African countries across several spheres, promising free supply of grains to the continent to tackle food insecurity.

Putin made this known on Monday in a statement themed “Russia and Africa: Joining Efforts for Peace, Progress and a Successful Future” ahead of the second Russia-Africa Summit and Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

Kwara Gov Approves N10,000 Monthly Palliative For Workers

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has approved N10,000 monthly palliative for workers.

The N10,000 monthly palliative is to help workers cope with the recent fuel subsidy removal and its attendant economic impacts.

The government’s decision was announced at a press conference addressed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, at the Government House, Ilorin on Monday.

Imo ADP Gov Candidate Knocks Uzodimma Over N54m Billboard Fee

The governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party, Dr. Kachi Nwoga, has knocked the Imo State Advertisement and Signage Agency for demanding N54 million from political parties planning to erect campaign billboards ahead of the November 11 election.

While sarcastically calling on Imo Governor, Hope Uzondimma, to allow opposition parties in the State to breathe, the ADP candidate described the advertisement fee as outrageous.

Nwoga made the appeal in a letter written to the national headquarters of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, a copy of which was made available to journalists titled: “Petition Against N54m Campaign Levy Imposed on All Opposition Parties by Hope Uzodimma-led Imo Government.”

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Monday, the Imo politician expressed concern that the move to frustrate opposition parties was targeted at giving Uzodimma an advantage ahead of the November 11 governorship poll.

