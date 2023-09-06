Today’s Headlines: 100 days: Tinubu Will Reset Nigeria — APC Assures Citizens; FG, NLC To Resume Talks After Strike

100 days: Tinubu Will Reset Nigeria—APC Assures Citizens

Source: The Nation

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged all Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to enable it deliver on its laudable policies and programmes.

The party assured them that the current administration would reset the social, economic, security and material conditions of the country.

APC said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, to mark the 100 days in office of President Tinubu.

The statement reads: “On this incipient milestone of 100 days in office of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, the APC commends Nigerians for their highly-valued partnership and support as the President implements bold measures to reset the country’s economy for sustainable growth and beneficial development.

(Photos Credits: Google)

Fed Govt, NLC To Resume Talks After Strike

Source: The Nation

The Federal Government plans to get the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) bank on the negotiating table after the end of the two-day warning strike.

Director of Press and Public Relations in the Labour and Employment Ministry, Olajide Oshundun, who confirmed the planned resumption of talks, said the government will wait for the workers protest to end.

The strike called by the NLC took off on a shaky note, recording partial success in some states. It partially failed in others. It was shunned by civil servants in some states.

Ports collapsing, we must rehabilitate them — Minister

Source: Vanguard paper

The Minister of the newly created Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said the Lagos seaports are in dilapidation and called for urgent rehabilitation of the facilities.

Speaking in Lagos while on a tour of the Lagos Ports, Oyetola said that government will engage the terminal operators to see how the rehabilitation of the ports can be funded.

The Minister also said that he will engage the Minister of Works on rehabilitating the port access roads which are also dilapidated.

He stated: “I intend to go around and see things for myself and I have seen a lot of things, the challenges, need to activate a lot of things about our ports.

“The infrastructure is almost collapsing from what I have seen. So it is a major rehabilitation that has to be carried out. “However, I am impressed with the management of the NPA (Nigerian Ports Authority) but we need to support them. I am looking forward to a situation where the terminal managers will be willing to contribute to the rehabilitation of the ports. So it is going to be a collaboration between the government and the terminal operators.

LP, PDP chieftains urges calm as Presidential Tribunal delivers judgement

Source: Daily Post

Ahead of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Judgment scheduled to take place today (Wednesday), Nigerians, particularly supporters of opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Labour Party, LP, have been urged to eschew violence and remain calm.

Daily Post reports that there are insinuations that the LP supporters and their counterparts in the PDP are planning to stage a protest if the judgement is made in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Recall that the presidential candidate of LP in the February election, Peter Obi and his PDP counterpart, Atiku Abubakar had rejected the outcome of the election over alleged irregularities, which according to them marred the poll.

WaterGo (

)