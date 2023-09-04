Today’s headlines: 100 Days In Office: Tinubu Performed Badly In Economy– Bode George; N85bn Wasa Housing Project Poorly Negotiated—Wike

Tinubu Performed Badly In Economy – Bode George

LAGOS – Chief Bode George, former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that Present Bola Tinubu performed badly in the area of economy in his 100 days in office.

George who spoke during an interactive session with journalists on Monday also noted that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) shouldn’t pronounce anybody as winner since the electoral process was faulty.

He said, “I asked the question when I was talking about who is the chief economic adviser of Bola Tinubu. Is he a voodoo economist? Is he a medieval economist? Basic theory in economics says that too much money chasing too few goods would lead to hyperinflation. He gave N5 billion each to the 36 states as palliatives. Who took that decision? Lagos State has over 22 million in population. Bayelsa State is about 2 million in population, and the two states got the same amount. Kano State which has a massive population is the same as Jigawa State which has less population. Is it money for the boys or money for the people?

The world is a global village. The moment Russia shut down its gas supply in Europe, they have all been in hell. There is pain in England, and all over Europe. If you go to the market a lot of things have gone wrong. People are shouting, doctors are on strike, the railway workers are on strike, etcetera. The cost of electricity has gone through the roof. You can listen to the Chancellor of Exchequer, he told the people that they’ve taken off 50 percent of the bill of every household in electricity consumption.

N85bn Wasa Housing Project Poorly Negotiated—Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has expressed dissatisfaction with the N85 billion contract for the provision of infrastructure for the Wasa Affordable Housing project in Wasa District, Abuja.

Wike expressed their displeasure when he led the Minister of State for FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud and other government officials to visit the road construction site for the housing estate on Monday.

Earlier, Mr Olusegun Olusan, acting Coordinator, Satellite Town Development Department, explained that the contract for the provision of the infrastructure was awarded in 2014 at N26 billion but revised to N85 billion in 2018.

Olusan told the minister that so far, a total of N21 billion had been paid to the contractor with a balance of N64 billion, adding that the percentage of work done so far is 21.4 per cent.

On the housing scheme, the coordinator explained that the government’s role was to provide the land and infrastructure, while private developers will build houses and sell to the masses at affordable rates.

Nigeria Requires $2.3trn Investment Over Next 23yrs—FG

The Federal government says Nigeria requires an estimated $2.3trn investment over the next 23 years to bridge its huge infrastructure gap.

This is as requested by the United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility, UK-NIAF

to assist in providing support to the Ministry to host national and sub-national awareness and sensitization workshops on the Reviewed National Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan (2020-2043) as the FG-approved vehicle to deliver infrastructure projects in Nigeria.

The support it said was very important and urgent in view of the new political dispensation and to avoid duplication of efforts.

This is contained in a brief for the minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu during the visit of the United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility, UK-NIAF support for the President Infrastructure Plan to his office on Monday in Abuja

NLC Adamant, shuns meeting with labour minister over planned strike

The national leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress has shunned the last-minute reconciliatory meeting convened by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, to avert the two-day warning strike already declared by the labour centre.

The PUNCH reports that only the leadership of the Trade Union Congress, led by its President, Festus Osifo, showed up for the meeting slated for 3 p.m. but which started at exactly 5:32 p.m.

The PUNCH reports that on Friday, the NLC in a communique jointly signed by its national president, Joe Ajaero and Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, said it decided to embark on a two-day warning strike following what was described as the failure of the Tinubu-led Federal Government to dialogue and engage stakeholders within the organised labour on efforts to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on Premium Motor Spirit, popular known as petrol, on the “poor masses”.

Already, the organised labour in August staged a one-day protest, which grounded activities in major cities across the country.

While listing other reasons why it would mobilize its members for the nationwide shutdown, the NLC accused the police of laying siege at the national headquarters of the National Union of Road Transport Workers; alleged exploitation of the rights of workers in Imo state; interference in trade union matters by the Abia State government and proposed demolition by the new minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, among others.

