Today’s Headlines: 1 Feared Dead As APC, PDP Supporters Clash In Jigawa, Gombe Assembly Confirms CJ

1 Feared Dead As APC, PDP Supporters Clash In Jigawa

One person has been confirmed dead after a clash involving supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa state.

Lawan Shiisu, the police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday.

Gombe Assembly Confirms CJ

The Gombe State House of Assembly has confirmed Justice Halima Mohammed as the substantive chief judge of the state.

The confirmation followed her screening during the plenary session on Thursday.

ASUU Slams FG Over Fuel, Naira Scarcity, Commits To Resisting Anti-People Policies

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has criticised the Federal Government over the naira and fuel scarcity that has bedevilled the country in the final months of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

The naira swap policy sought to replace the N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes with redesigned ones ahead of the February 25 and March 11 elections, while the months-long fuel scarcity has been blamed on cross-border smuggling.

Lagos To Begin Food Distribution Amid Naira, Petrol Scarcity

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, says the state will begin food distribution to “vulnerable residents” from Monday to reduce the hardship caused by petrol and naira scarcity.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke on Saturday at the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) inter-denominational service in Lagos, said the half price period on state transportation services will be extended.

Tinubu Pledges To Revive Argungu Fishing Festival

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu is promising to bring back the Argungu Fishing Festival in Kebbi State and also boost agriculture in the area.

He made the pledge during the APC presidential campaign rally at the Haliru Abdu Stadium in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

