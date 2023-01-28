This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today's Headline:Obi Supporters Sweep Abuja, Woo Electorates, Footballer Slumps, Dies in Kogi

Obi Supporters Sweep Abuja, Woo Electorates

Photo credit Daily Trust

Supporters of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, and his running mate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, under the Prof. Pat Utomi-led Big Tent Independent Obi-Datti campaign Organization on Saturday engaged in sweeping parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as part of strategies to woo electorates ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

The exercise in collaboration with the Labour Party, see members of the group symbolically clean up designated areas within Abuja metropolis beginning with a clean up of the Nyanya taxi and bus park situated at the popular Berger Round About, before moving to other parts of the territory.

Secretary General of the Big Tent, Dr. Austin Kemie, speaking with reporters, said the event, like several others being held across the nation, was designed to educate Nigerians about the choices before them come February 25th.

“We are here to announce to the nation, we are here to announce to everyone, men and women, brothers and sisters that the time has come for us to own our nation, the time has come for us to retrieve Nigeria, to reposes Nigeria,” Kemie said.

Asked how different is the LP candidate from other contenders, he replied, “I want to give this illustration, please put our candidate and his opponents on a scale of preference, look at the antecedents of these candidates, my candidate Peter Obi and look at the candidates of other candidates from other political parties.

“Look at their antecedents. If these candidates are banks for example, you that is asking me this question where are you going to bank your money? So, we are talking about antecedents of integrity in our own candidate, you can see what is going on with other candidates between the controversies surrounding these candidates of our rival parties.

“You can see all the confusion accusations and counter accusations. Did you see any of these controversies surrounding our candidate?

Photo credit: Goggle

Footballer slumps, dies in Kogi

Photo credit:Punch Newspaper

A young footballer, identified as Segun Idowu, slumped on the field during one of the matches in the ongoing Kogi FA Chairman’s Cup at the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Segun played for Barnet FC before his demise.

A statement from the Chairman, Kogi State Football Association, Alhaji Suleiman Umar, confirmed the incident.

“Who are we to question our maker who gives and takes when he so wishes,” the Chairman said, while describing the death of Idowu as shocking and painful.

The statement further read, “We were shocked this (Friday) morning when we received with heavy hearts the news that Segun, a footballer with Barnet FC, Lokoja who slumped and fell on the field after a collision with his teammate, has passed away.

“We were on the field when the collision happened. He was revived and quickly rushed to the hospital. Report coming from the hospital says he was doing fine and we kept praying all along that God almighty should intervene, only to get the sad news that he had given up the ghost.

“The entire football family in Lokoja is absolutely sad by the death of the promising talent. It was a simple case of collision on the field but Segun has to pass through that path to return to his creator.

“May God repose his soul and comfort his immediate and extended family during this trying period and we pray not to witness such a moment again.”

Martinez brace fires Inter to second in Serie A

Photo credit:Punch Newspaper

Lautaro Martinez shot Inter Milan into second place in Serie A with both goals in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Cremonese who are still yet to win a league game this season.

Argentina striker Martinez made sure Inter bounced back from losing to Empoli last Sunday and David Okereke’s 11th-minute wonder strike with goals in each half at the Stadio Giovanni Zini in Cremona.

The 25-year-old took his league tally for the season to 11 and moved Inter two points above champions AC Milan, who host Sassuolo in Sunday’s opening match before the Milan derby next weekend.

Simone Inzaghi’s side, who were without suspended stars Milan Skriniar and Nicolo Barella and injured Marcelo Brozovic, are still 10 points behind runaway league leaders Napoli ahead of Sunday night’s clash with fierce rivals Roma in Naples.

“Today we needed to take three points back to Milan and we did that,” Martinez told DAZN.

“I want as many as I can get, and if I do that it means I’m helping the team.

“We can only look at what we need to do because we’ve lost a lot of points and we need to claw some back, not look above us because 13 points was a big gap.”

NPFL: Dominant Insurance thrash Remo Stars, Rivers United Beat Dakkada away

Photo credit: Daily Post

Bendel Insurance underlined their title credentials by dispatching Group A rivals, Remo Stars 3-0 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Saturday.

The matchday day four encounter lived up to the pre-match hype with the two teams contributing in making it a classic.

Insurance took an early lead with Imade Osehenkhoe scrambling home Osas Okoro’s corner kick after five minutes.

Imade has now scored four goals in four league appearances for the Benin Arsenals this season.

Sarki Ismael scored the second goal in the 25th minute, while substitute Austin Ogunye netted the third 14 minutes from time.

Insurance, who have won all their four league games this season, occupy top spot in Group B with 12 points.

At the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo , defending champions, Rivers United pip their hosts Dakkada 2-1.

The home team took the lead in the 16th minute though Isaac George.

Rivers United rallied back with Nyima Nwagua and Naibe Akpesiri on target for Stanley Eguma’s side.

