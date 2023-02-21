Today’s Headline:Nigerians Abroad Ready to Vote Tinubu, Amaechi Working for Atiku, PDP Alleges

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerians abroad ready to vote Tinubu – APC chieftain

The Diaspora Director of All Progressives Congress Campaign Council, Ade Omole, has expressed confidence that the party presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, adding that a considerable number of the over 1.6 million Nigerians living abroad would be coming into the country to vote on Saturday.

Omole disclosed this during a parley with journalists at the national headquarters of the APC in Abuja on Monday.

The PCC director was in the news recently when he disowned a viral video of branded wine being circulated on social media.

In the 57 seconds clip, a male voice touted to be a member of Tinubu’s camp in the Diaspora, could be heard saying the exotic bottles of wine branded with the emblem of ‘APC Committee of Diaspora Chairmen’ and packaged in several customised cartons are ready for shipment to Abuja.

The show of opulence at a time many Nigerians are struggling with the lingering fuel crisis and naira scarcity resulted in a backlash, leading to a barrage of verbal attacks from many social media users.

The Diaspora director had expressed outrage over the claim, saying his directorate knows nothing about the video.

A different Omole, however, told journalists in Abuja on Monday that his principal is head and shoulder above other candidates, his chances are bright from all the indices he has seen.

Amaechi working for Atiku, Rivers PDP alleges

The Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council in Rivers State has alleged that a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, is working secretly for the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

This is as the state PDP campaign council said it had identified Amaechi as a member of the “wicked cabal” punishing Nigerians with the current fuel and naira scarcity.

The Director of Publicity and Communications, Rivers State PDP-CC, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, stated this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Nwuke challenged Amaechi, a former Governor of Rivers State, to deny that he was not part of those making life unbearable and a nightmare for citizens.

He further alleged that Amaechi recently reconciled with members of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the state and has since been working secretly and holding meetings with Atiku and others in the cabal.

The statement partly read, “Nigerians have been forced to go through the eye of the needle in search of money with which to meet their daily needs and feed their families.

“Unknown to most Nigerians, the vicious cabal that has made it a duty to inflict pain and suffering on the rest of us has done so deliberately in order to influence the outcome of the forthcoming elections.

Ogun govt, PDP trade blame over Sagamu violence

The Ogun State Government and the Peoples Democratic Party in Remo Federal Constituency have traded blame over the violence that erupted in Sagamu in the wake of the new naira scarcity protests.

The state government in a statement described the violent protests as politically motivated, accusing the opposition PDP of masterminding the violence.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, in the statement issued on Monday, said some PDP members were meeting leading to the breakdown of law and order.

Somorin said the PDP orchestrated the violent protest due to the success recorded by the All Progressives Congress during Sunday’s campaign rally.

The statement read, “Early this morning, a politically motivated violent protest took place in Sagamu, during which innocent people were attacked while banks and public infrastructure were destroyed and razed down by fire .

“We were reliably informed that some disgruntled members of the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, and some of the party’s candidates were seen leading the demonstration.

“While the protests were purportedly against the “scarcity of naira notes”, the real intention of these elements became obvious with the involvement of known PDP members.

Fraudster Bags Two-Year Imprisonment For Impersonating Actor Bolanle Ninalowo

A fraudster, Omoghan Igbinosa, has bagged two years imprisonment for impersonating Nollywood actor Ninalowo Bolanle.

Saying that the defendants have become remorseful for their actions.

“ Justice Abang convicted and sentenced Igbinosa to two years imprisonment or a fine of One Million Naira.

The defendant is also to forfeit the sum of $2,235.00 and his mobile phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

Edo: Petroleum marketers suspend planned strike

The Edo State chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria has suspended its planned strike action which was scheduled to commence on Monday following the intervention of the state government.

The Commissioner for Mining and Energy, Ethan Uzamere, who disclosed this in Benin said efforts were ongoing to meet the other requests made by the marketers in the state.

He said, “The Edo State chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has put a halt to its planned state-wide strike action that was scheduled to begin today, Monday, February 20, 2023, following the intervention of the state government.

“The decision was taken by the independent marketers after a very productive deliberation between the body, the Edo State Government, and the Nigerian Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) Edo State Office.

“We reviewed all their requests including their inability to buy and sell petroleum products because the price they buy the product from the depot was higher than the official rate that the state government and the NMDPRA are asking them to sell, as well as increased security in their various filling stations as most of their outlets were under threat of being attacked.”

Uzamere added, “As a government, we are committed to bringing a lasting solution to the fuel scarcity crisis in the state and are taking deliberate steps for a sustainable resolution of the lingering issues for the benefit of the generality of the people.

“We are strengthening synergies with relevant stakeholders and searching for more depots where petroleum products can be bought by the marketers at a very considerable price. We are also boosting security across the state, especially around filling stations to ensure there are no attacks on these assets and will continue further consultations to resolve all pending issues and address the scarcity and arbitrary pricing of petroleum products in the state for the general interest of our people.”

