Today’s Headline:Making Obi Our Presidential Candidate Regrettable- Apapa, Don’t Make El-Rufai Minister- Group to Tinubu

Making Obi our presidential candidate regrettable – Apapa’s faction

The Lamidi Apapa’s faction of the Labour Party, LP, has lamented over the choice of Peter Obi as its presidential candidate in the 2023 election.The faction said the party made a mistake by fielding Obi as its presidential candidate.

The faction noted that Obi lied federally to the presidential election tribunal over some electoral documents from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

This was contained in a statement signed by its suspended National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, to celebrate Obi’s 62nd birthday.

According to Arabambi: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP) felicitates with its popular presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, on his 62nd anniversary.

“In wishing him well, we want him to state that we regret fielding him on the platform of the party, in the light of recent development particularly actions that undermined the discipline the Labour party has been known for.

Don’t Make Former Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai Minister Over Alleged Embezzlement Of N32Billion, Group Tells Tinubu

A group under the umbrella of Forum for Transparency and Accountability in Governance on Friday urged President Bola Tinubu not to succumb to pressure from any politician with pending fraud cases in court or at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) to be appointed into his cabinet in the guise of party loyal member.

The call on the President comes amid the public expectation of his list of ministerial nominees.

President Tinubu has a statutory period of 60 days from the inauguration day to make the list available to the upper legislative chamber for screening.

The transparency group in a statement jointly signed by its Convener, Dr Bala Musa Mustapha, Secretary General, Mr Nouel Malama and Director of Publicity, Nafisa Hamid Jika respectively maintained that President Tinubu should tread with caution and not appoint politicians with questionable character into his cabinet.

APC Chairmanship: Lukman writes APC governors, warns against Ganduje’s endorsement

The National Vice Chairman for North-West, Mallam Salihu Lukman, has written the Progressive Governors’ Forum to express his displeasure over its alleged choice of former Kano Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, to replace Senator Abdullahi Adamu as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

Lukman warned that such an endorsement would be unfair to President Bola Tinubu and Ganduje himself.

His warning was contained in a leaked letter written on July 21 and addressed to the Chairman of the PGF and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzondimma. The letter is titled ‘APC National Chairman: PGF should serve as the Conscience of APC.’

A copy of the letter, made available to our correspondent, was also sent to the president, members of the APC National Working Committee, and Ganduje.

The Kaduna politician stated that he found it troubling that the APC governors under Uzodimma’s leadership could be thinking of adopting the former Kano governor as the next helmsman of the APC.

Army destroys IPOB hideout in Delta, recovers arms

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Saturday destroyed the hideout of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra in Delta state.

The enclave located in a forest in Asaba was destroyed during a clearance operation carried out by troops of the 6 Division.

According to a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the members of the group engaged the troops in a fierce gun battle but were overpowered.

The statement read, “In a sustained effort to rid Nigeria of criminality, troops of 63 Brigade Garrison under the auspices of 6 Division, Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services, have in an ongoing Clearance tion, destroyed an enclave of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network at Asaba, Delta State, today Saturday 22 July 2023.

In the early hours of the morning, the troops raided the fortified enclave positioned in the middle of a forested high ground. The troops overpowered the IPOB fighters in the exchange of fire that followed the encounter, compelling them to abandon their hideout in disarray.”

