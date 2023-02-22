Today’s Headline:I’m Not Supporting Tinubu Ikpeazu-Kalu, Elect Accountable Leaders; Jonathan-Nigeria

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I’m Not Supporting Tinubu, Ikpeazu Tells Orji Kalu

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has denied supporting the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ikpeazu disclosed this while reacting to the recent statement made by the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who claimed that he has endorsed the APC flagbearer.

Kalu while speaking during a interview with Channels Television on Monday said, “Tinubu is well liked by the North and is from the South-West and is going to get a [sizeable] vote in Imo, Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra and Enugu. And he’s going to have the support of Governor Wike of Rivers State, so we’re on track.

Elect accountable leaders, Jonathan tells Nigerians

Photo Credit: Punch paper

Ahead of Saturday’s elections, former President Goodluck Jonathan has enjoined Nigerians to be patriotic, peaceful and display true sportsmanship as they vote for their preferred candidates.

Photo Credit: Google﻿

Jonathan, who stated this in a message to Nigerians on Tuesday, also urged politicians to eschew hatred and violence, be circumspect in their actions and work towards consolidating the nation’s democracy.

On his charge to the youth, the ex-President said, “The future belongs to you; do not allow yourselves to be used as agents of destruction and violence. Nigeria is yours to build. This election provides you with the opportunity to be key partners in the nation-building process by electing leaders of your choice; those you can hold to account, those you trust to defend your future and guarantee unity, peace, and prosperity in our great country.

Nigerians not ready for Igbo presidency – Kalu

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, on Wednesday, said Nigerians are not ready for a president from the Igbo extraction ahead of the forthcoming election.

Speaking on the 2023 general elections in a Channels Television programme, ‘The Verdict’ on Wednesday, the former governor of Abia State said Saturday’s presidential election would not be the best outing for the Igbo people despite having one of the popular candidates, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, as their son.

The APC Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District emphasised the need for the region to amass bulk votes from five other regions out of the remaining six to be victorious.

2023 elections: UK vows to impose stiffer sanction on Politicians who instigate violence

Photo Credit: Nigeria Tribune

Barely 72 hours to the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections in Nigeria, the British Government reiterated her resolve to impose travel ban and other sanctions on Politicians and promoters of electoral violence in Nigeria.

The British High Commissioner in Nigeria, Catrionia Laing who stated this during the formal opening of the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room’s Election Situation Room located at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, expressed grave concern over the effects of the Federal Government’s new currency policy on the citizenry.

The British High Commissioner who frowned at the ripple effects of the new cash policy, tasked Federal Government and Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the need to make available sufficient currency for Nigerian citizens with a view to mitigate against the hardship being faced by Nigerians across the country.

Nasu001 (

)