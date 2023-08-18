Today’s Headline:I’m Not Complaining Been Ignored By BAT-Garba, Obi & Others Storm Clark Book Launch

Ministerial appointment: I’m not complaining been ignored by Tinubu – Adamu Garba

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba, has claimed he has not complained of being ignored for ministerial appointment even though he was attacked and insulted for campaigning for President Bola Tinubu.

Garba is of the view that Tinubu’s ministerial appointees were balanced and objective enough to start a unified and strong government.

In a post on his social media platform on Thursday, Garba claimed that the President did an excellent job as he was fair to all parts of the country.

He wrote, “As you may know, my face is all over the place during the campaign, promoting President Tinubu’s candidacy, but also getting attacked, insulted and was taken to the mud, but I don’t complain for not getting picked, why, because the picks were balanced and objective enough to start a unified and strong government.

Tinubu, Gowon, Danjuma, Obi and others storm Clark’s book launch.

President Bola Tinubu is leading other prominent political and traditional rulers in attending the public presentation of “Brutally Frank,” an autobiography of elder statesman Chief Edwin Clark, at the Abuja International Conference Centre.

The president, who is the special guest of honour, is being represented by the Secretary of the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

The occasion being chaired by former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, also attracts other personalities, including Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, who is the chief launcher; Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi; wife of the late former Head of State, Maryam Abacha; and traditional rulers including Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero; and Attah Igala, tá Matthew Opaluwa, among othersAmong the governors present at the occasion are Edo, Delta, Bauchi, and Plateau.

In his address, Gowon, under whose administration Chief Clark served as the Federal Commissioner for Information and Foreign Affairs, said even though the foremost South Korean leader was a person of strong character, he put forward his views respectfully.

He said Clark, who is the only surviving member of his government, was helpful in explaining the government and enhancing national unity.

Gowon said, “I can assure you, I’ve never had any difficulty or argument with him. It was most amicable and respectfully given.

Troops Kill 28 Terrorists, Arrest 114, Rescue 82 Hostages — DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said troops deployed for internal security operations across the country have killed 28 terrorists, arrested 114 terrorists/collaborators, suspected oil thieves, kidnappers and rescued 82 hostages.

The Director, Defence Media tions, Major General Edward Buba, who disclosed this at the biweekly update on Armed Forces of Nigeria operations on Thursday, said the troops seized stolen crude worth N876,451,000.00 within the period.

He said the troops destroyed 36 dugout pits, 62 wooden boats, 73 storage tanks, one vehicle, and 75 cooking ovens used by the crude oil thieves.

He assured Nigerians that members of the Armed Forces will continue to respond with overwhelming military force against any group that threatens the safety of citizens and security forces.

“The men and women of the Armed Forces will continue to put themselves in harm’s ways, time and time again, to protect our great nation.

“No doubt, the Armed Forces possess the power and the will to hunt down those that wish to bring harm upon our citizens. The ongoing operations is a message to those that question the resolve of the military. It is also a message to members of these violent extremist groups that think they can hide. They can be rest assured that others shall raise their sons and daughters, as no one will strike at the military without injurious consequences.”

Wike capable of elevating FCT to new heights – Ezekwugo

Former Governor of River State, Chief Nyesom Wike, newly appointed as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has been described as the best candidate for the position, capable of elevating the FCT to new heights.

The reaction came from Chief Dr. Anthony Ezekwugo, the former Senatorial Candidate for the FCT under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2023 elections.

Ezekwugo, popularly known as Mr Competence, expressed his confidence in Wike’s ability to deliver on the job.

He cited the new FCT minister’s track record of achievements in River State, where he served as governor for eight years.

In a statement on Thursday, Ezekwugo said: “Based on the confidence reposed in him and his remarkable history, I am certain that Chief Wike is the best man for the job.”

