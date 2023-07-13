Today’s Headline:I knew Buhari Would Not Do Well As Pres_Tanko;Savings’ll Benefit Nigerians–Tinubu

I knew Buhari Would Not Do Well As President –Yakasai

Elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai has lauded the steps taken by President Bola Tinubu to retrieve the economy from total collapse while confessing that he never expected former President Muhammad Buhari to do well. The Second Republic politician spoke on the ongoing demolition of properties by the government of Kano State among other national issues.

A few days ago, we crossed the first one month of Tinubu as Nigeria’s President. You have been one of his key promoters. What is your assessment of his performance so far?

From all indications, not only me but most Nigerians seem to be happy with the new administration and the way it has been handling things. I think everybody is assured that the major problem of the country would be tackled under Tinubu Presidency. I believe that he is committed and that the difference between him and others, especially the past administration is that he is a politician. He also has a plan; he is not just in power by chance. He has a plan and he is now in the position to implement his plan. I am happy with the way he is handling issues so far. It is certainly reassuring to everybody in the country.

Fuel Subsidy Removal:Savings’ll Benefit Nigerians–Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, admitted that he is aware Nigerians are suffering from the removal of fuel subsidy but assured the savings will benefit all Nigerians.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to returning Nigeria to the path of greatness, but appealed to citizens to see the current harsh times as a form of labour before child birth.

President Tinubu, in a meeting with the Class of 1999 Governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, re-echoed his commitment to Nigeria’s greatness and appeal for support.

In a meeting with oil and gas operators in February, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Mele Kyari, had stated that the country spends N400 billion monthly on fuel subsidies.

President Tinubu had, during his inaugural speech on May 29, announced the removal of fuel subsidy, which translates to market forces determining the prices of petroleum products in the country.

The removal immediately increased the price of petrol from N195 to N540 per litre. Proponents of subsidy removal said the action would free funds for other critical interventions in education, health, agriculture, roads and transport, among others.

Obi Kicks As Tinubu Offer Opposition Govs Slots

The Labour Party and its standard bearer in the last presidential election, Peter Obi, have kicked against the offer of board slots to state governors, including those elected on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party, by President Bola Tinubu.

Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, disclosed at a meeting of the forum in Abuja on Tuesday night that the President asked the governors to nominate competent persons to serve in the boards and parastatals of Federal Government agencies which were dissolved last month.

The PUNCH reports that Tinubu announced the dissolution of the governing boards of over 153 agencies, parastatals, institutions and government-owned companies.

The dissolved boards were among the 209 constituted by former President Muhammadu Buhari in December 2017.

No fewer than 2,000 vacant positions on the boards were expected to be filled by new nominees.

Notable agencies include the North-East Development Commission with 12 vacant board slots, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission with seven board seats; Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, seven; Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, 21; Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, 12; National Universities Commission, 21 and Transmission Commission of Nigeria, 14; National Health Insurance Authority,12

Why PDP Lost 2023 Presidential Poll –TeeJay Yusuf

The lawmaker representing Kabba/Bunu Ijumu Federal constituency, in the ninth assembly, Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf, and the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) senatorial candidate for Kogi State in the 2023 elections, in this interview speaks on his 12 years as a lawmaker among other issues.

What’s your assessment of the 2023 general elections especially as regards your election in Kogi State?

The 2023 election was a bag of mixed porridge. You have positives and negatives. The first thing is that election is not just what happens on election day. It is a process. So the Electoral Act that was not signed in 2019 came to life for the 2023 election. So that sort of gave hope. I was a member of the House Committee on electoral matters and I was part of the whole effort. There were a lot of challenges; people deliberately didn’t want us to move away from where we are.

I remember I was telling one of the committee members that Senegal conducted an election without declaring a public holiday. People went to work, schools were opened because it was electronically conducted. Are we saying that the literacy level in Senegal is higher than that of Nigeria? Because the argument is that our people are illiterate, how do we go about it? But I see it as politicians who deliberately want to keep us down so as to use the system for their own nefarious activities.

