Today’s Headline:Governors ll Deliver Good Governance—Makinde;Musawa Denies Statement On NYSC Status

Governors will Deliver Good governance— Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has said that governors are now more prepared to perform as they are better equipped with leadership strategies to deliver effective governance. nationwide.

This is as the Oyo State governor described the leadership retreat organised by the Nigeria Governors Forum in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme as a means of deepening governance across the sub-national level.

Makinde who doubles as the Vice Chairman of the NGF stated this in Kigali, the Rwandan capital on Sunday following the conclusion of a three-day training on executive leadership.

Attended by 19 Nigerian state governors at the invitation of the Rwandan President, Mr Paul Kagame; the retreat was dedicated to fostering dialogue on reimagining leadership and leveraging innovative technology, drawing inspiration from Rwanda’s transformative journey.

Themed ‘Reimagining leadership in a fast-changing world’, the participants engaged in sessions that explored Rwanda’s successful investment destination transformation in digital technology, urban planning and socio-economic transformation, and concluded with a private dialogue with President Kagame.

Musawa Denies Statement On NYSC Status

The minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musawa has denied issuing statement on her NYSC status as a serving Minister, which is circulating in the media.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Press Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, the minister said she has not released any official statement regarding the aforementioned matter and asked the public to be cautious of unverified information.

She expressed appreciation to the support, solidarity, and understanding of Nigerians in these times, and insisted that she had not issued any statement on the issue.

The statement reads in parts: “The attention of Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, Hon. Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, has been drawn to a recently circulating piece titled:

“MY PERSONAL STATEMENT ON MY NYSC STATUS AS A SERVING MINISTER. The piece is inaccurately associated with her in relation to the current NYSC discussion.

FG Must Encourage Positive Criticisms— Edo Govt

EDO State government has expressed displeasure over the recent statement credited to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, on Governor Godwin Obaseki’s comments regarding Federal Government’s handling of the resultant effects of the removal of fuel subsidy.

The government in a statement by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said: ”It is unfortunate and sad that the Federal Government now wants to gag citizens and even a popularly elected governor from speaking truth to power and expressing himself in the light of the perilous times we have fallen into.

The claim that Governor Godwin Obaseki failed to attend the National Economic Council, NEC, meetings is blatantly false. The governor has attended all NEC meetings since the onset of this administration and records are there to prove this fact.

Tinubu:servicing Debt with 90% revenue unsustainable

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described as unsustainable servicing the nation’s debt with 90 per cent of its revenue. It will be reversed, he said.

The president promised to depart from what he described as a destructive path. Tinubu, who also noted that erratic power supply constituted a major hindrance to the growth of the economy, urged Nigerians to have positive attitude while his government intensifies efforts to reposition the country

He spoke yesterday at the kick off of the 63rd Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) annual conference. It was at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, in Abuja.

The event was witnessed by governors, ministers, lawmakers, business leaders, the diplomatic corps and traditional rulers.

