Today’s Headline:Emefiele Deceive Nigerians On Naira Swap-Keyamo, PMB Wants Credible Election-Tallen

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on Friday said the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, deceived Nigerians with the implementation of the new naira design.

He said Emefiele told Nigerians that the CBN would be carrying out a currency swap but ended up confiscating people’s money.

Keyamo, who spoke in an interview on Channels Television, stated, “There was a grand deception. You said it was currency swap, what you are doing is currency confiscation, it’s not swap. Swap is that I bring N1,000, you give N1,000. I bring 5,000, you give me N5,000 of the new notes.

But you said all of us should deposit all our money. At that time we deposited all our money, the new notes were not available. I think that is where we also got it wrong as citizens. We should have insisted on the availability of the new notes before we deposited the old notes.

“What happens to financial freedom; you have confiscated my money, you have denied me the right over my money. That was the grand deception they sold to everybody.”

Buhari Wants Credible Elections – Pauline Tallen.

Photo credit: Leadership News

Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen has said President Muhammadu Buhari is set to give Nigerians a credible election in 2023 adding that anyone that sees something wrong, should speak out.

Tallen stated this at a dialogue to draw up an action plan towards curbing violence against women in the 2023 elections, organised by Women In Politics Forum.

According to Tallen, Buhari wants to give Nigerians a credible election adding that people responsible for election monitoring must ensure they protect the few women contesting for various offices in the election.

I’m not part of G5 governors, says ex-Senate president Anyim.﻿

Photo credit: Punchng

A former President of the Senate, Pius Anyim, said he was at no time part of the G5 governors.

He also affirmed his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The former lawmaker disclosed this late Friday in a statement he signed and made available to journalists in Abuja.

The G5 governors, tagged the Integrity Group, include the Benue State Governor, Samuel Orton; Ikeazu Ikpeazu of Abia State; Ifeanyi Ugwanyi of Enugu State; Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and their arrowhead, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

The Integrity Group is known for its calls for the resignation of the National Chairman of the PDP over claims of lopsidedness in the party’s hierarchy.

Defying Supreme Court order on new naira policy call for anarchy, Wike declares.﻿

Photo credit: The Guardian

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that defying the Supreme Court’s order on the new naira policy was a clear call for anarchy. He condemned the position of President Muhammadu Buhari on the naira redesign policy, saying the president has set a dangerous precedent by flouting the Supreme Court’s order of interim injunction halting the ban of old naira notes.

Wike stated this at the campaign flag-off of his party in Andoni local council of the state. He insisted that disrespecting the order of the highest court in the country amounts to a clear call for anarchy.

Photo credit: Google

