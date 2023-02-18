This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headline:Buhari May Have Acted On Wrong Advice-Keyamo, OBJ Commends Buhari On Naira Redesign

Naira Controversy: Buhari May Have Acted On Wrong Advice, Says Keyamo.

Photo credit: Channel News

The spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), Festus Keyamo, has alluded to President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive on the naira swap policy being ill-advisedBuhari, in a Thursday national broadcast on the controversial policy, ordered that the old N200 banknotes remain in circulation till April 10, while the old N500 and N1,000 bills no longer serve as legal tender.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) first set the policy in motion in October 2022, issuing a redesign of the three highest denominations of the naira, which was officially completed and unveiled in November 2022.

The initial deadline of January 31, 2023 was later extended to February 10, but with the governments of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara approaching the Supreme Court, an interim order was given putting the policy’s implementation on hold.

Obasanjo commends Buhari on naira redesign, says ‘resistance to change is normal.

Photo credit: The Cable

Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesperson, says former president Olusegun Obasanjo commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the naira redesign policy.Photo Credit: Google

Adesina said in a statement that the former president praised Buhari at the council of state meeting held in the state house, Abuja, on February 10.

“Change was necessary from time to time, and resistance to change is normal,” he quoted Obasanjo as saying.

Photo credit: Google

The former president said the policy would bring a “little bit of sanity into our elections and have a salutary effect on kidnapping and ransom taking, and corruption will be substantially reduced”.

Tinubu meets market leaders, speaks on hardship caused by Buhari’s policy.

Photo credit: PM News

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said his background as a son of a market woman is what made him appreciate the unintended hardship caused by the ongoing naira swap policy launched by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Tinubu, who had at different times expressed reservations about the implementation of the policy, said his cries were informed by his experience as someone who grew up in a market environment.

Speaking Friday evening at a town hall meeting with market leaders from around the country in Abuja, the APC presidential candidate said he was fed and trained by his late mother with money from trading, adding that he could identify with the pains and gains of traders.

Muslim council sets agenda for next president.

Photo credit: Punchng

Ahead of the general elections, the apex body of Nigerian Muslims, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, has raised concern over the state of the nation.

The group said the current situation in the country required a visionary leader who would not only fight corruption but also strengthen the institutions of governance.

Highlighting its expectations from the next President, the NSCIA, in a statement co-signed by its Deputy Secretary General, Prof. Salisu Shehu, and Director of Administration, Zubairu Usman-Ugwu, identified security, economy, infrastructural development, human capital development, and good governance as key areas that must be prioritised

Content created and supplied by: Crownprincess (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #HeadlineBuhari #Acted #Wrong #AdviceKeyamo #OBJ #Commends #Buhari #Naira #RedesignToday’s Headline:Buhari May Have Acted On Wrong Advice-Keyamo, OBJ Commends Buhari On Naira Redesign Publish on 2023-02-18 02:53:04