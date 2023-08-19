Today’s Headline:Buhari Belonged To Some, Not Entire Nigerians; Nothing Changed For Good —Clark; Niger: I Will Dialogue With Bandits – Governor Bago

Buhari belonged to some, not entire Nigerians; nothing changed for good —Clark

FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark

has to tong-lashed the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, saying he deceived Nigerians ahead of the 2015 Presidential election with his campaign mantra, CHANGE.

Clark who noted this in his 688-page ‘Brutally Frank’ , his autobiography, said that throughout his administration, he betrayed Nigerians, and did not serve them contrary to his inaugural remark that he belonged to everybody.

The book which has five chapters was unveiled on Thursday in Abuja.

It captured the journey of Clark as a classroom teacher, a commissioner, minister, a Senator and national activist, spanning over seven decades.

In Chapter 22, titled, Buhari’s Nigeria from Page 523, Clark took a swipe at the former President, saying that nothing changed for the better during in his eight years and perhaps if there was any change at all, it was for the worse.

I’ll Dialogue With Bandits– Gov Bago

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State has said his administration will dialogue with bandits.

This was as Bago said his administration had put in place a non-kinetic mechanism against bandits.

Bago disclosed this to State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Governor, however, vowed to activate military action if the non-kinetic approach fails.

According to Bago: “We are looking at two options: first, non-kinetic, as a government, we have put in machinery to start talking to the bandits.

“We have also created a ministry for nomadic, and pastoral affairs to look at the issues of Fulani herdsmen.

“You also need to understand that Niger State has the largest congregation of Fulani.

“Niger State is 8.3 million hectares of land with bodies of water, and the environment is very good for grazing.

Don’t Worsen Bazoum’s Health, Tinubu Cautions Junta

President Bola Tinubu has warned of impending “grave consequences” should the military rulers of Niger Republic allow deposed President Mohamed Bazoum’s health to deteriorate while under house arrest.

Bazoum, alongside his family members, has been under house arrest since July 26, after the presidential guards overthrew his government.

A European Union (EU) official, Charles Michel, disclosed this after a call from president Tinubu on Friday.

The French Agency reported that during a call to the EU official, Tinubu who chairs ECOWAS, which is opposed to the Niger coup, said, “President Bazoum’s detention conditions are deteriorating.

Meanwhile, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that the ongoing crisis in Niger could significantly worsen food insecurity in the poor country.

Don’t Scrap N’Delta Affairs Ministry, PANDEF Tells Tinubu

The Pan Niger Delta Forum has expressed fear that the administration of President Bola Tinubu may have sidelined the affairs of the Niger Delta following the exclusion of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs during the recently designation of portfolios to ministers-designates.

It also alleged that the Federal Government had squandered resources belonging to the Niger Delta, citing the deplorable state of rural infrastructure in the region.

Reacting to a remark by the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, Ogbonnaya Orji, that Nigeria earned $741.5bn and N635.3bn from the oil/gas and solid minerals sectors respectively, between 1999 and 2020, a period of about 21 years, the spokesperson for PANDEF, Ken Robinson, said the recorded funds had not been adequately used for the development of the region.

Speaking with Saturday PUNCH, Robinson explained that though throughout the 21 years, there had been several cases of oil theft, official corruption, under-declaration of exports and all sorts of vices affecting the even distribution of the revenue.

