Todays Headline:Atiku’ll Win Election-PDP Chieftain, Don’t Seek Honour, Seek To Impact Lives-Enenche

Atiku will win Saturday’s election –Sokoto PDP chieftain

Photo Credit: Punch Newspaper

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Sokoto State, Alhaji Yusuf Dingyadi, has said the chances of the party winning the February 25 election is very bright.

Dingyadi, who stated this in an interview with newsmen in Sokoto on Wednesday, described the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, as a decent person and someone who understands the problems facing the nation and is capable of transforming the country for better.

He appreciated Nigerians, especially PDP supporters across the country who had come out from their villages, towns, and cities to welcome the presidential team during campaign rallies.

He explained that bad weather and security issues were the reasons behind non-conduct of Peoples Democratic Party presidential rallies in Taraba and Rivers states.

Don’t Seek Honours, Seek To Impact Lives, Pastor Enenche Advises Nigerians

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

MAKURDI – Senior Pastor of Duna­mis International Gos­pel Center (DIGC), Dr Pastor Paul Enenche, has pledged to avail Benue State University (BSU) posi­tive inputs that would impact on the institution and take it to greater heights.

Photo Credit: Google﻿

This is even as Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has warned Nigerians against the use of abusive language and violent tendencies that might affect the smooth tran­sition process during the pres­idential election on Saturday.

Both Dr Enenche and Gov­ernor Ortom spoke during the 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st com­bined convocation ceremonies of the university in Makurdi.

Accept polls outcome, Buhari tells presidential candidates

Photo Credit: Punch Newspaper

Political parties and their standard bearers, on Wednesday, signed the second national peace accord with a promise to ensure a peaceful election and also accept the outcome.

They included the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi; candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The event, which took place at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, was organised and supervised by the National Peace Committee, headed by former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), and the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese and Founder of The Kukah Centre, Matthew Hassan Kukah.

Stewardship: History Will Be Kind To Us – Osinbajo

Photo Credit: Leadership News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said history would speak more eloquently on the stewardship of the Buhari presidency.

According to him, the many testimonials of beneficiaries of different programmes under the administration are already clear testament that inspire hope and belief that Nigeria can be transformed in the current generation.

Osinbajo made spoke yesterday at the unveiling of the PMB Legacy Assured, a compendium of achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s two terms captured by the ministerial scorecard series organised by the minister of information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Content created and supplied by: Nasu001

News )

