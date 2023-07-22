Today’s Headline:Atiku To PEPC:Declare Me Winner Because Of 21 States Results;Tinubu Hails Military

Atiku To PEPC: Declare Me Winner Because Of 21 States Results

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has told the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) to declare him winner based on the submission of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) that he won 21 states during the polls.

Atiku, in his final written address through his lawyers, claimed that the commission did not dispute, retract, debunk or claim an error in pronouncing him winner in the 21 states.

He similarly asked the court to nullify the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as winner of the election because he failed to secure up to a quarter of the votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, canvassed a similar position.

He argued that Section 134(2) of the Constitution is clear on the issue of winning at least 25 per cent of the votes in the FCT and 24 states as a condition for emerging as Nigeria’s president.

Atiku listed the states INEC credited him as winning as Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Borno, Delta, Ekiti, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Osun, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.

Tinubu Hails Military For Defending Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described military officers serving Nigeria as the best group of people out of the over 200 million citizens of the country.

He said this while assuring Nigerians that his administration will focus lots of energy on providing adequate security for all citizens in every part of the country.

He gave the assurance while speaking at the graduation of Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State.

The President, who pledged more support for the military, commended them for protecting the territorial integrity of the nation.

He also said Nigeria and the neighbouring countries in the Lake Chad region must display courage in reforming their military doctrine and practices.

The President noted that the change in tactics had become necessary because the countries in the region are battling a ‘mobile and elusive irregular force’ that disregards established rules of warfare.

The Nigerian leader, who encouraged African countries to work together against common threats, acknowledged the multinational efforts of Nigeria, Cameroon, the Niger Republic, and Chad to bring peace to the Lake Chad region.

APC, CSO Fault Adeleke Over Nephew, brother’s Wife Appointments

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has criticised Governor Ademola Adeleke for appointing his nephew, Tunji Adeleke (Jnr), as the Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, describing it as a clear case of nepotism.

In a statement in Osogbo on Friday signed by the state APC Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, the party, said putting Adeleke (Jnr), a 2021 graduate of Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State, in charge of a sensitive organ of government was uncalled for.

It added, “A boy who has never worked before, who goes about in dreadlock, is the person that Adeleke in his estimation appointed to direct the affairs of our Osun State local government service commission.”

Similarly, a civil society group, Centre for Public Accountability, faulted the appointments of Adeleke’s family members into public offices in the state, saying several qualified people in the state could have been considered.

A statement by the Programme Officer of the group, Ayo Ologun, added, “In a state like Osun where there is a plethora of capable hands and individuals who have excelled in their various fields of endeavours, the governor chose to appoint himself as the Commissioner for Works, his late brother’s wife, Mrs Folashade Adeleke as Commissioner for Federal Matters, his nephew who managed to graduate in 2021 from the family’s university (Adeleke University, Ede) after 10 years in school spanning various institutions as Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, one of the most significant commissions for recruitment and social welfare in the state.”

Tinubu Vows To Use State Power To secure Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday made a commitment to Nigerians to deploy state power for their security

As Commander-in-Chief, I have given myself the following charge: to deploy the entire machinery of state power to ensure security of our people and property in a just and democratic society,” he said.

”Under my predecessor, the Armed Forces worked tirelessly toward necessary reforms to enhance combat effectiveness and operational capability. We must now pick up the pace,” he added.

The President also advocated a new approach by Nigeria and its neighbours in the Lake Chad Region to the security challenge they currently face, in view of the unconventional nature of the threats.

He said the affected countries needed to rewrite their military doctrines and practices in the battle against “mobile and elusive irregular force” that disregards established rules of warfare.

We must also be brave enough to reform military doctrine and practice. We do not face a conventional army on the traditional field of battle. No, we contend against mobile, elusive irregular forces that disdain the normal rules of warfare,” he was quoted as saying by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Mr. Dele Alake

