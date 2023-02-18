Today’s Headline:APC Has Best Candidates For 2023 Elections-Alli;OBJ In-law Bags 7-Year Imprisonment

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC has best candidates for 2023 elections in Oyo – Ex-SSG, Alli

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Oyo South Senatorial District in the 25th February election, Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli has claimed the APC is the only party with the best candidates in the 2023 general elections in the state.

Alli, a former Secretary to the Oyo State government, made the disclosure at the weekend in Ibadan South West local government area.

He explained that the APC presented the best candidates for the 2023 general elections, an indication that the party would beat all other political parties in the elections.

Obasanjo’s In-law Bags 7-Year Imprisonment For Forgery

Dr John Abebe, the in-law to the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has bagged seven years imprisonment for forgery and laundering.

Justice Mojisola Dada of Ikeja Special Offences Court gave the verdict on Saturday with an option of fine to the tune of N50 million to be paid within 30 days in lieu of imprisonment.

Illegal detention: Ex-Aide sues Aisha Buhari for N100m

A former Special Assistant to the President in the Office of the First Lady, Zainab Kassim, has filed a suit for the enforcement of her fundamental human rights against Aisha Buhari, demanding N100m as damages from her and other respondents.

The other respondents in the case are; the Inspector General of Police and the Department of State Services.

Kassim had claimed that some DSS officers acting on the orders of Aisha Buhari, allegedly abducted her and took her to the Presidential Villa where she was assaulted, dehumanised, and abused by the First Lady with the support of officers of the DSS and police for deleting her posts on social media.

Keyamo’s bombshell: Buhari not above Supreme Court, he should obey its order

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN) on Friday said President Muhammadu Buhari is not above the Supreme Court and should have obeyed its order on the old Naira notes.

Buhari trampled the Supreme Court underfoot on Thursday when he announced that only the N200 notes should be in circulation and that the N500 and N1,000 notes should ceased to be legal tender.

The Apex Court had on February 8, 2023 ordered the CBN to allow the old notes to be in circulation pending the determination of the case before it. The court also renewed the order on February 15, but the president disregarded it.

