Today’s Headline:2023 Pres Poll Remains In Contest-LP, LP Has No Ground To Call For Yakubu Sack-INEC

2023 presidential election remains in contest — LP DG

Photo credit: Vanguard

The Director General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Balogun Akin Osuntokun has said that the February 25 Presidential Election for which Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been sworn in as a winner is still in the contest.

He also said because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to meet citizens’ expectations in spite of the huge resources expended to execute the watershed election, adding that the National Chairman of the Commission Prof Mahmood Yakubu should be sacked.“

It is now only logical, bolstered by the final Observer Group reports, that the International Community take immediate and appropriate punitive action against Prof Mahmud Yakubu, Barrister Festus Okoye and other top administrative and field staff of INEC, directly complicit, in the desecration of these elections.

“We also demand unequivocally, the immediate dismissal from Office and prosecution of Prof Mahmud Yakubu, and the commencement of forensic financial investigation, into the expenditure of budgeted disbursements and Donors’ funds received by INEC.

LP has no ground to call for Yakubu’s sack –INEC.

Photo credit: The Sun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the Labour Party (LP) has no ground to call for the sack of its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, over the outcome of the 2023 general election.

The Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi stated this in reaction to a statement bt the party, yesterday.

The LP had demanded for a forensic investigation into the expenditure of released budget and donour funds received by INEC for the 2023 general election.

Director General, Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Otumba Akin Osuntokun, at a media briefing in Abuja, said that Nigerians deserved to get the details of how the funds were disbursed.

But INEC replied: “The reasons adduced by the LP in making the latest and familiar demand are not only illogical, but also ridiculous,” he said.

He said election observers, both local and international, were accredited by INEC to observe elections under specific rules and regulations.

Photo credit: Google

Diri swears in Bayelsa new chief judge.

Photo credit: Punchng

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, on Thursday, swore in Justice Matilda Ayemieye as the fourth substantive Chief Judge of the state.

Prior to her swearing-in on Thursday, Justice Ayemieye had served as CJ in acting capacity for about six months, following the retirement of the immediate-past CJ, Justice Kate Abiri, on January 16, 2023.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Daniel Alabrah, said the swearing-in took place at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Yenagoa, where the oaths of allegiance and office were administered by the state Chief Registrar, Amaebi Orukari, to the new CJ.

Diri said Justice Ayemieye’s appointment was in accordance with established practice and in line with Section 271(1) of the 1999 Constitution.

He said, “It is my duty and privilege as governor to appoint the Chief Judge of Bayelsa State. This section states that the Chief Judge of a state shall be appointed by the governor of the state following the recommendation of the National Judicial Council, subject to confirmation by the state House of Assembly.”

The governor noted that the event symbolised a significant milestone in his administration’s commitment to the rule of law and the effective administration of justice, stressing that it was the consolidation of the state’s judicial system that continued to promise fairness, impartiality and justice for all.

Kogi: Bello receives PDP defectors, lauds Kogi unity

Photo credit: The Sun

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, yesterday, received defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Olamaboro Local Government Area, led by Senator Attai Aidoko-Ali to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor, who received the defectors in Government House, Lokoja, expressed satisfaction with the level of unity existing among various ethnic groups in the state.

Bello, going down memory lane, decried the unfortunate division that existed among the people along ethnic lines, when he assumed office on January 27, 2016.

He expressed satisfaction that the current administration had been able to successfully unite the people toward a common goal, and described the existing unity as a “lasting legacy.”

“What some people don’t know is the very significance and huge benefits of fostering unity among ethnic groups within a state, especially as it regards to development. It has been our focus that APC continues to gain significant support from the people, with members of opposition parties increasingly joining our party and endorsing Ododo Ahmed Usman, the APC gubernatorial candidate. I commend the Aidoko-Ali led group for their courageous decision to join the ruling party and meaningfully contribute to the state’s development,” he said.

Crownprinces2 (

)