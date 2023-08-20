Today’s Headline: Your Best Friend Could Be Your Worst Enemy-El-Rufai, Falana Demands Bawa’s Release

Your best friend could be your worst enemy” – El-Rufai

Days after the Senate refused to confirm him as a minister, the ex-governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, has shared a cryptic message on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

El-Rufai shared the lyrics of Bob Marley’s “Who The Cap Fit” on Sunday.

Part of the lyrics says: “Man to man is so unjust, children, ya don’t know who to trust, your worst enemy could be your best friend, and your best friend, your worst enemy.”

DAILY POST recalls that El-Rufai’s name was among the 48 ministerial nominees forwarded by President Bola Tinubu to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

However, the embattled ex-governor and two other nominees didn’t sail through as they were not confirmed by the Senate, which cited adverse “security reports.”

The development generated reactions within and outside the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Although there were speculations that the former FCT Minister had opted to bow out of the race due to the delay, he has since remained silent on the development.

Falana Demands Bawa’s Release.

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana SAN at the weekend demanded for the release of former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa, having spent 67 days in the detention of DSS without any charges and trial.

According to Falana, Bawa’s remand order has since expired.

He said Bawa’s detention is against the provisions of section 493 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act(ACJA) 2015, or section 35 of the Constitution of Nigeria to authorise the detention of a criminal suspect for 67 days without trial. Under the Act, the cumulative lifespan of a remand order is 56 days.

He said, ” Sometime last month, I had cause to demand the immediate release of Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from the custody of the State Security Service.

In the alternative, I requested the Federal Government to charge the two detained suspects before a court of competent jurisdiction, if there was evidence that they had committed criminal offences.”

Niger Coup: Ex-Lawmaker, Uwak Cautions Tinubu, ECOWAS Against Military Action

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Robinson Uwak has cautioned President Bola Tinubu and all member States of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to suspend the planned invasion of Niger Republic.

In a message on Sunday, Hon. Uwak said there was need to sustain the diplomatic channels already opened with the junta led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani and to agree on timelines for the return to democratic government.

Hon. Robinson Uwak said Nigeria, which is facing its own security challenges in various domestic fronts, cannot afford another international military conflict just close by its borders.Let Mr President suspend any talk of military action and sustain the dialogue option as this would yield long term benefits for regional peace and stability within the ECOWAS sub-region,” Uwak said.

“The President should take a deep look at the impact of any war with our neighbouring country, the post-traumatic disorders, the severance of cross-border filial relations, the destruction and the injuries may probably not heal. Let us avoid this war by all means,” Uwak added.

Uwak prayed for the return of peace not only in Nigeria but the entire West African sub-region.

He commended former Head of State and the chairman of the National Peace Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar for making himself available to engage Niger’s military rulers and to explore the channels of dialogue despite being turned back during his first visit.

Average Daily Petrol Consumption Drops To 52m Litres In July – NMDPRA.

Nigeria’s average daily consumption of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called ‘petrol’ has dropped to 52 million litres in July as against the national consumption figure of 64,964,000 that was recorded on the 30th June 2023, data obtained from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has shown.

According to the Authority, the land-based stock and closing stock less dead stock of petrol was one billion one hundred and twenty million four hundred and eighty-seven thousand eight hundred and forty-eight litres (1,120,487,848) as of the end of July 2023.

The downstream monitoring agency added that marine stock which included berth and offshore availability was five hundred and twenty-one million thirty-five thousand six hundred and forty-five litres (521,035,645).

According to the data, the total stock less dead stock was one billion six hundred and forty-one million five hundred and twenty-three four hundred and ninety-three (1,641,523,493) litres however depot dead stock was eighty-three million six hundred and thirty-seven thousand seven hundred and eighty-one (83,637,781) litres.

Total stock inclusive of dead stock was one billion seven hundred and twenty-five million one hundred and sixty-one thousand two hundred and seventy-four (1,725,161,274) litres.

The land-based days sufficiency was 21.55 days while marine days sufficiency was put at 10.02 days and total days sufficiency cumulatively stood at 31.57 days.

