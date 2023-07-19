Today’s Headline: You Deepened Nigerian Democracy – Reno Tells Obi; Adeleke Swears In 25 Commissioners

You Deepened Nigerian Democracy – Reno Omokri Hails Peter Obi

Erstwhile presidential aide Reno Omokri has eulogised the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election, Peter Obi, saying the former Anambra governor has deepened the country’s democracy.

Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated this in a post on his Facebook page while felicitating Obi on his 62nd birthday.

He wrote: “Here’s wishing Mr Peter Obi a happy 62nd birthday. In your time on Earth, you have indelibly etched your footprints in the sands of time for good.

“And perhaps your most worthy achievement is giving hope to millions of Nigerians, especially those who self-identify as Obidients.

“You deepened the democratic space in Nigeria and added value to our national life. And today, I salute you, your patriotism, and your passion. Happy birthday.”

Governor Adeleke Swears In 25 Commissioners

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State swore in 25 commissioners and three permanent secretaries on Wednesday.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the governor, while congratulating the new appointees, urged them to discharge their duties diligently.

The governor called on the commissioners and other appointees to always listen to the concerns of the people and work towards addressing their various challenges.

Governor Adeleke warned that his administration would not tolerate indiscipline from them.

He added: “Our team of commissioners is, therefore, a product of stakeholders’ choices. It is important to affirm that my preoccupation throughout the process was a merit-based pathway. This passion of mine for putting together qualified hands was reflected in the template the party applied throughout.”

FG, NGOs Empower Nasarawa Farmers With Tricycles

In a bid to ensure food security in Nasarawa State, the Federal Government of Nigeria in collaboration with the International Fund for Agricultural Development has donated 20 tricycles to 20 farmer groups in the state.

The programme organised by the Value Chain Development Programme was aimed at assisting the beneficiaries to convey their farm produce to markets in their respective communities without having to pay for transportation.

The state Programme Coordinator, Eunice Adgidzi, disclosed this while addressing journalists during the distribution exercise in Lafia on Wednesday.

She added that the initiative was also targeted at reducing the suffering of poor farmers across the five benefiting local government areas affected by the recent petroleum subsidy removal.

She said, “I am delighted to be at the flag-off and distribution of Tricycles to 20 farmer groups drawn from farmers and youth organisations in Nasarawa State.

Reps Confirm Service Chiefs Nominated By President

The Service Chiefs nominated by President Bola Tinubu have been confirmed by the House of Representatives.

The House Committee of the Whole confirmed the nomination on Wednesday after considering a report submitted by Babajimi Benson, who chaired the committee that screened the nomination on Monday.

President Tinubu nominated Major General Christopher Musa as Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja as Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla as Chief of Naval Staff, and Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar as Chief of Air Staff.

They were nominated on June 19 and sent to the National Assembly for confirmation. The nominees were approved by the House without opposition.

