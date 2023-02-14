This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headline: Wike Knows those who shot Sekibo-Shaibu, Lai Mohammed Reveals Biggest Achievement

Wike Knows those who shot Sekibo – Phrank Shaibu.

Following the recent attack of Dr. Sekibo, prank shaibu had argue that the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike know those that shot Sekibo.

According to him, during an interview with Dailytrust, Prank Shaibu stated that, Senator Sekibo was lucky, he miss him, you understand me, he ask, that his a clear ambition that he knew those that shot Dr. Sekibo, so when you see a blood testy man, man who his bloody testy, the man raise the alarm that his car was shot at, you see bullet reading car, and the next day you hold a press briefing, to say that he was luck, if you have met him there, in one bred that was lawyer and it was unfortunate that some person went to school but school doesn’t went through them, it was unintelligible and unfortunate, because if he were intelligible he will know the implications of what is talking about. A man car was shot at, bullet reading the next day you come publicly that he was lucky, you missed him. He said.

Lai Mohammed reveals biggest achievement as minister.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said the biggest achievement of his ministry is the repatriation of hundreds of looted artefacts.

Mohammed disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at the 26th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023).

He said, “During the period under review, efforts to repatriate artefacts looted from Nigeria – which we launched Nov. 28th 2019 – paid off handsomely, with a total of 1,130 Benin Bronzes heading home from Germany alone.

“The legal transfer of the Benin Bronzes to Nigeria of all the 1,130 Benin Bronzes in all German public museums was signed on July 7, 2022

Naira redesign: Buhari is not an economist — he has limited knowledge, says Shehu Sani.

Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna central, says President Muhammadu Buhari has limited knowledge of economics.

Speaking on Tuesday on Arise TV, Sani said the naira redesign policy has brought suffering to Nigerians.

He said there should have been a wide consultation beyond getting approval from the president before the introduction of the policy, noting that the country is in “a man-made economic turbulence”.

“But what is wrong in this policy is that there should have been a wide consultation. It’s not simply about the CBN governor going to the president to get his approval over an issue that I believe that the president of the country has limited knowledge of because he is not an economist,” Sani said.

Appear At Campaign Venue To Show Your Support For Tinubu, APC Chieftain Dares Wike.

Few hours to the presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, a chieftian of the party, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has dared Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to apprear at the venue of the rally, to prove his claimed support for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Wike had last week approved the request of the APC Presidential Campaign Council to use the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, Port Harcourt, for its presidential campaign rally, without any payment.

Eze, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, described the governor’s alleged claim to be supporting the APC presidential candidate as ‘a mere farse’.

He said: “Senator Bola Tinubu is the APC Presidential torch-bearer and thus, Governor Wike cannot claim to be supporting him whereas on daily basis he deploys thugs to threaten and unleash mayhem on APC campaigners in Rivers State.

