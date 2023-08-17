Today’s Headline: Wike Capable Of Elevating FCT To New Heights – Dr. Anthony Ezekwugo; I Never Thought I’d Sit With Gowon – Goodluck Jonathan

Wike capable of elevating FCT to new heights – Ezekwugo

Former Governor of River State, Chief Nyesom Wike, newly appointed as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has been described as the best candidate for the position, capable of elevating the FCT to new heights.

The reaction came from Chief Dr. Anthony Ezekwugo, the former Senatorial Candidate for the FCT under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2023 elections.

Ezekwugo, popularly known as Mr Competence, expressed his confidence in Wike’s ability to deliver on the job.

He cited the new FCT minister’s track record of achievements in River State, where he served as governor for eight years.

In a statement on Thursday, Ezekwugo said: “Based on the confidence reposed in him and his remarkable history, I am certain that Chief Wike is the best man for the job.”

I never thought I’d sit with Gowon in Council of State -Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he could never have imagined being in the same meeting as an ex-President with former head of state, Yakubu Gowon.

“I said Gowon was a very young man, young, but then, he was the Head of State when I was in primary 5. Then, Diete-Spiff was our first military governor (Rivers State), A very young man at 24. When I was in primary 5, I couldn’t have imagined that one day, I would be a retired president, sitting with Gowon in the Council of State meeting.”

The ex-President further commended Gowon for his contributions to keeping Nigeria one during his tenure as Head of State.

Again, Obi descries Nigeria’s rising insecurity

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has again deplored the growing spate of insecurity across Nigeria.

He said this while expressing grief over the death of several military personnel in the crash of the ill fated Air Force MI-171 Helicopter in Chukuba Village of Niger State.

Obi said this in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

According to him, the deplorable level of insecurity in some parts of Nigeria is not only embarrassing but has continued to cost the lives of Nigerians.

Palliative: Don’t let hunger kill Osun people, distribute FG’s rice, APC tells Adeleke

Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has charged the Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration to distribute rice given the state by the federal government as palliative to the people.

The party added that the governor should not allow the people die of hunger while the rice and other food items meant to cushion economic hardship rot away in storage.

A statement issued by the party Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal and made available to newsmen by Kola Olabisi on Thursday, said the party is disturbed that the state government has refused to distribute the rice delivered to it by the federal government after twelve days.

