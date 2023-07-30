Today’s Headline: Why I Won’t Advise Atiku, Obi To Withdraw Petitions Against Tinubu – Bulama; Obasanjo’s Powder Keg

Why I won’t advise Atiku, Obi to withdraw petitions against Tinubu in tribunal – Bulama, ex-APC scribe

Waziri Bulama, an architect, is a man of many callings. He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Architects, former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of the ruling party’s National Advisory Council.

In this interview with Sunday Sun in Abuja, he assessed and scored high the performance of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Bulama equally noted that he would not advise the duo of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to withdraw their petitions against the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

The Kanuri, Borno-born politician also claimed that his political ally, former President Muhammadu Buhari, must be missing in his retirement the limelight he had enjoyed for several years despite his claim that he wanted to retire to a quiet life.

He also dismissed any possibility of Vice President Kashim Shettima having any form of rift with President Tinubu throughout their tenure, describing the former Borno State governor as a humble person.

Obasanjo’s Powder Keg

After itching for weeks to rekindle his long-standing animus against President Bola Tinubu, ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo finally got his chance in a keynote address he delivered last Monday in Abuja at the public presentation of a book entitled “Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa”, written by a former Industry, Trade and Investment minister, Olusegun Aganga. Though he tried to hide his displeasure under a plethora of development theories and affected patriotism, his anger was still obvious enough. And so, too, was his eternal self-righteousness, bits and joules of which erupted in every other paragraph. It is unlikely he thought his audience dim-witted enough not to know who he tried to scald in his address. No, he knows; and for good measure he conveyed much of his sarcasms and disdain for the incompetence of his successors in uproarious hyperbole.

Ignore his sweeping warning that Nigeria was ‘sitting dangerously’ on a powder keg (or his keg of gunpowder), and don’t fret over psychoanalysing him, for no book was ever more open or plain to a college student than when he lets go at his enemies or betters. Instead, limit your reading of his address to the mere and trite postulations he gives about the Nigerian condition, a condition he spent eight years of his presidency either avoiding, evading, or redefining.

Nigeria will Work Again Under Tinubu, Says Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has promised Nigerians, especially those living in Russia, that the country under President Bola Tinubu’s administration will work again.He gave the pledge late Friday evening in St Petersburg at a forum with members of the Nigerian community in Russia.Shettima, who was addressing concerns raised by members of the community, said: “Be rest assured that in the next nine to 12 months there will be a swift change in the fortunes of Nigeria.

“I’m talking with all sense of certainty and responsibility because I believe in the capacity and commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”Speaking on the efforts of the administration to reposition the economy, the vice president said: “We are here for the Africa-Russia Summit, but we are also here fundamentally to pursue the completion of the Ajaokuta Steel and revival of the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON).“It’s going to be a game changer. Having a vibrant steel industry is a sine qua non for the industrial take-off of any nation. I can bet you; I can promise you that the President will bring Ajaokuta to a reality.

“Be rest assured that if there is one legacy that President Tinubu would bequeath to fellow Nigerians, Ajaokuta is one. I’ll come back to Russia, we are going to drive this process, and my leader, my boss, and principal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is irrevocably committed to Ajaokuta and to ALSCON.

“We have begun the discussion, and we will see to it that these two companies take off, we have no option than to bring them to reality,” Shettima emphasised.Commenting on the prospects for Nigeria’s transformation, the vice president said the Tinubu administration would harness the vast human and material resources to put the country on the path of sustainable development and growth.

Cynicism Greets Tinubu’s Ministerial List

LAGOS – Keen observers of the Presidency have raised fears that the ministerial nominees recently submitted to the Sen­ate by the Presidency, contrary to expectation, may not have represented the nation’s best brains after all.

It would be recalled that President Bola Tinubu a few days ago submitted a 28-man ministerial list to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

The list, which is short of the 36 constitutionally required for the government to have a full-fledged cabinet, is said to be the first installment for him to meet the 60 days constitutional re­quirement for a president to sub­mit such a list after inauguration.

The requirement is to guard against what happened during the first term of President Mu­hammadu Buhari when he op­erated for six months without ministers.

In his reaction, Ambassa­dor Dr. Kalu Ofon Emmanuel, the Lagos State Chapter Presi­dent, the International Human Rights Protection Service, Flor­ida, USA, stated: “From my own personal point of view, President Tinubu has made his choice of ministerial list and submitted it to the Nation­al Assembly. The list is okay by him, but not acceptable by Nigerians.

“Watch out, there is nothing substantial the National As­sembly can do about it because most of them are his boys.

“Take it or leave it, 95 percent of them will be approved. Most of them are known by their re­cords of evil perpetrations and should be very ashamed of themselves.

“The rights and privileges of innocent Nigerians were raped, denied, killed, deprived, extorted with gross inhumane treatment when they were gov­ernors.

Obaseki Immortalizes Late Senator Franca Afegbua

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

BENIN – The Edo State governor, Mr. God­win Obaseki, has immortalized the late Senator Franca Afegbua, Nigeria’s first elected female Sen­ator, naming the Ogiriga-Afokpel­la-Okugbe Road after the Senator who represented Bendel North Senatorial District of Old Bendel State.

The Ogiriga-Afokpella-Okug­be Road, which is 14km long, is the longest road in Okpella, Etsa­ko East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Obaseki, at the service of songs held in honour of late Sen. Afegbua in Benin City, celebrat­ed the life and legacies of the late Senator, describing her as an Am­azon and a worthy ambassador of the state.

