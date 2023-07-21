Today’s Headline: Why I Don’t Speak About Nigerian Politician – Wiz Kid; Trump Quietly Adds New Attorney To January 6 Legal Team

Why I Don’t Speak About Nigerian Politicians – Wizkid

Photo Credit: Dailytrust

Nigerian music star, Ayodeji Balogun fondly known as Wizkid or Big Wiz, has revealed why he rarely makes comments about politicians in his music and interviews.

Wizkid said the Nigerian masses don’t care about politics, adding that they only care about how to make ends meet.

He spoke in a recent interview with Evening Standard, UK.

“I don’t like to speak about politicians in Nigeria. People in the streets care about themselves and what they are going to eat. They don’t care about nothing else,” the ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner said.

Big Wiz also disclosed his ambition as a leader of the new generation of Nigerian musicians.

He said he wouldn’t judge “previous generations”, stressing that his goal is “to steer the new generation forward.”

Wizkid said he desires for the new crop of Afrobeats artistes to make global exploits and be united.

The 33-year-old has established himself as one of the leading names in the African music industry.

Trump quietly adds new attorney to January 6 legal team

Source: CNN

Former President Donald Trump has quietly added a new criminal defense attorney to his legal team as he faces a potential indictment in the federal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Attorney John Lauro, who has also represented Trump attorneys Christina Bobb and Alina Habba, is joining the team and will be working alongside Todd Blanche, several sources told CNN. Lauro will be solely focused on special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the aftermath of the 2020 election and was part of the team attempting to find out whether others in Trump’s orbit received target letters after Trump did Sunday night.

Photo Credit: Google

Tinubu’s wife meets female National Assembly members

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Wednesday in Abuja, urged female lawmakers in the 10th National Assembly to work together and remain teachable as they discharge their duties for the next four years.

“As a former lawmaker, I advise you to please work together, irrespective of party affiliation, because the success of the nation depends on this. My advice is that, be teachable. Stay that way. Learn new things. Try it. You can’t say you are all-knowing,” Mrs Tinubu said when she received female senators and members of the House of Representatives at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Special Adviser to the First Lady, Busola Kukoyi, disclosed this in a statement she signed on Wednesday titled, ‘The First Lady Oluremi Tinubu encourages female National Assembly members to remain committed to constituents.’

Lawyers ‘traumatised’ over killing of PWDs

Photo Credit: The Cable

The association of lawyers with disabilities in Nigeria (ALDIN), has expressed displeasure over the killing of Adetunji Ayaji, a person with disability (PWD) and other PWDs.

Ayaji, a 62-year-old man, was killed in his home at Imasayi community in Yewa north local government area of Ogun state.

The group also decried the alleged murder of Aisha Aminu, a woman living with disability, by Siyaka Mohammed, her 44-year-old boyfriend, in her shop at Okehira, Okene LGA of Kogi state on June 7, 2023.

Ayaji was hacked to death with a machete on July 5 by unknown assailants, who broke into his house when his family members had left for work.

Nasu001 (

)