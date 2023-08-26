Today’s Headline: We’re Ready To Sign Surety For Kanu – Ohanaeze Tells Tinubu; OBJ, Okoh, Others to Speak At Church Anniversary

We’re ready to sign surety for Kanu, Ohanaeze tells Tinubu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has declared its readiness to sign an indemnity agreement for the Federal Government for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation also said that nothing would gladden the hearts of Igbo people than the unconditional freedom of the self-determination agitator.

National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, who spoke on the heels of the call by the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee interfacing with security agencies on the spate of insecurity in Isiukwuato/Umunnochi federal constituency of Abia State for Kanu to be released unconditionally, said the move was part of efforts to address security challenges in the South East.

Chairman of the Ad-hoc committee, Obinna Aguocha, stated at the investigative hearing organised by the panel in Abuja, that addressing security challenges in the zone would begin with government’s adherence to the rule of law, justice and inclusion of the zone in the Nigeria project.

Obasanjo, Okoh, others to speak at church’s Anniversary

A former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Daniel Okoh, among others have been billed to speak at the 16th anniversary of Love of Christ Church.

The Founder of the church, Esther Ajayi, announced this in a statement on Friday.

Ajayi said in the statement that the programme which had been themed, ‘Harvest of divine victory’ would begin with a vigil by the youths.

“The President of CAN, Daniel Okoh will be in the church to preach. Also, the former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, will be in attendance as well as a former Minister, Mrs Onikepo Akande, and former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel. His Royal Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, will attend, and some other notable dignitaries.”

Ajayi also said that the church would use the opportunity to let the people know the faithfulness of God.

“Celebrating every day is mandatory, especially 16 years of God’s faithfulness. If you thank God for his faithfulness, you will receive more. The Lord continuously energizes us. Because of his faithfulness, we will praise him,’’ she said.

Ganduje, Yahaya Bello Reach Compromise on Kogi NWC Nomination Crisis

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje and Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, have reached a compromise on the disagreement surrounding the nomination of candidates from Kogi State to fill the vacant position micro-zoned to it in the National Working Committee (NWC).

The disagreement occurred after the National Secretary of the party, Ajibola Basiru, announced the approved names of candidates to fill the six vacant positions in the NWC.

The six vacancies emerged following the resignation of three members, the ministerial appointment of two and the death of the former National Welfare Secretary, Friday Nwosu in March this year.

Recall that Bello and the state leadership of the party opposed the nomination of Hon. Duro Meseko as Deputy National Publicity Secretary and Hon. Ikani Okolo as Zonal Organising Secretary (North Central).

Aside from the Kogi impasse, both Edo and Abia were having a face-off over the position of National Women leader.

However, the governor and other stakeholders from Cross River State on Thursday stalled the scheduled inauguration of the six newly elected NWC members who were to replace former officers.

After waiting a whole day on Thursday for the party’s National Chairman at the party secretariat, Bello later left for Ganduje’s residence where he finally struck a deal around 12 midnight.

A reliable source told THISDAY that the governor was asked to nominate a replacement for the Zonal Organising Secretary (North Central) while the nomination of Hon. Meseko as Deputy National Publicity Secretary stands.

“After a series of negotiations and consultations with other stakeholders, based on the proposal of the National Chairman and in the interest of peace and exclusivity, the governor is to nominate the replacement for Hon. Ikani Shuaibu Okolo earlier nominated as Zonal Organising Secretary (North Central).

“It was also agreed that the nomination of Hon. Duro Meseko as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary stands.

“This decision will be conveyed to the National Leader of the party, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by the National Chairman yesterday (Friday) after the Jumat prayers and a new date for the inauguration of the six officers will be announced after the Villa meeting.”

Meanwhile, Abia APC caucus and stakeholders have rejected the process employed by the party in replacing Late Nwosu as the National Welfare Secretary and the representative of Abia in the NWC.

We’ll clamp down on cultists in Anambra — Police Commissioner

Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has vowed to clamp down on cultists running amok in Awka, the state capital.

This was contained in a statement issued to Journalists in Awka by DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Command’s Public Relations Officer.

The Commissioner, who described the cultists as murderers, said they are not fit to live among decent human beings in the society.He also likened those sponsoring the cultists to kill humans like them as cowards who should cover their faces in shame.

According to him, the Police Command will come down very hard on the heartless cultists who take pleasure in killing people, warning that no one should call for the release of any cultist arrested in the coming clamp down unless they want to be disgraced.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner has ordered an all-out operation against cultists and their sponsors in the state. He assured the good people of Anambra State that their peace and tranquility that was punctured by the recent cult-related killing in the capital will soon be restored. CP Adeoye solicited the cooperation of all law-abiding citizens in ridding the society of the menace of cultism.

