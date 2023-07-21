Today’s Headline: We’ll Review Concerns Of Nigerians About 2023 Elections, Identify Weaknesses, Strengths – INEC; Putin: Pretoria’s ‘Get Out Of Jail Free’ Card

We’ll Review Concerns Of Nigerians About 2023 Elections, Identify Weaknesses, Strengths –Electoral Body, INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will review the concerns of Nigerians across the country about the conduct and outcome of the 2023 general elections.

The electoral body also said it could identify the weaknesses and strengths of the commission following the elections.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made this known in his remark on Friday at the post-election review meeting organised by the electoral body with collation and returning officers held at Ladi Kwali Hall of the Abuja Continental Hotel.

Yakubu said, “Issues have arisen and some Nigerians have raised concerns about result management at various levels,” adding that “While some of the issues are subject of litigation and therefore subjudice, we can nevertheless discuss them broadly and most importantly share experience on the way forward.

“It is, therefore, the Commission’s expectation that at this meeting, we will identify areas of strength and weaknesses as well as the necessary reforms that we need to introduce going forward.”

He said that the commission will specifically, and from practical experience in the 2023 general election, review the perspectives of the people on the processes and procedures for recruitment, training and posting of collation and returning officers and logistics for movement to and from your places of assignment.

Putin: Pretoria’s ‘get out of jail free’ card

After months of speculation, a decision has finally been made – Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t attend the August BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) summit in South Africa.

This ‘get out of jail free’ card removes Pretoria’s need for a decision on this awkward diplomatic and legal dilemma.

In March, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Mr Putin for war crimes allegedly committed in Ukraine after February 2022. As a signatory to the ICC’s Rome Statute, and owing to the country’s domestication of that statute, South Africa is obliged to arrest Mr Putin if he arrives in the country.

This meant South Africa faced a unique situation among its BRICS peers. Neither China nor India have signed the Rome Statute. Although Brazil is a member, it didn’t have to reckon with the dilemma since it wasn’t hosting the meeting.

Apart from the unequivocal legal position, which requires South Africa to execute the arrest warrant, there are compelling reasons to suggest that a ‘stay-away’ was always Putin’s most likely decision.

It provided a face-saving option for all parties.First, there’s Mr Putin’s notorious aversion to international travel. Since the war began in Ukraine, Mr Putin hasn’t left Europe or Central Asia. His last noteworthy trip outside these bounds was in October 2021 when he travelled to Brunei.

Nigerian Court Transfers Ex-Minister, Stella Oduah, Others’ N5Billion Fraud Case To Attorney General’s Office, Adjourns Trial

A Federal High Court in Abuja has directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to transfer the file involving Stella Oduah, a former ation minister and alongside others, to the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Oduah and others were arraigned before the court in Abuja on an alleged N5 billion fraud.

Justice Inyang Ekwo had fixed Friday, July 21 for the arraignment of the suspects after the counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Hassan Liman, SAN, pleaded with the court to allow the defendants to take their plea, having filed the charge against them on December 17, 2020.

The EFCC had sued Oduah alongside her former aide, Gloria Odita, Nwosu Emmanuel Nnamdi, Chukwuma Irene Chinyere Global Offshore and Marine Ltd, Tip Top Global Resources Ltd, Crystal Television Ltd, Sobora International Ltd and others for allegedly committing the N5 billion fraud.

In the 25-count charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/316/2020, the senator, who represented Anambra North Senatorial District at the 9th National Assembly and served as ation minister during Goodluck Jonathan’s administration and other defendants, are accused of conspiracy, money laundering and maintaining anonymous bank accounts with a commercial bank.

Insecurity: Tinubu unveils national security objectives, vows to fight

President Bola Tinubu on Friday spelt out his National Security Objective, stressing that it would focus on ensuring security, justice, and democratic prosperity through state power.

Tinubu disclosed this at the graduation of Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Jaji, Kaduna State.

He pledged that his government would focus lots of energy on providing adequate security for all Nigerians.

The president promised to support the military as he commended them for protecting the territorial integrity of the nation.

While acknowledging the commitment of the immediate-past administration in enhancing the combat readiness of the Nigerian Armed Forces, the President pledged to “pick up the pace,” by providing the necessary support to the military.

According to Tinubu: “As Commander-in-Chief, I have given myself the following charge: to deploy the entire machinery of state power to ensure the security of our people and property in a just and democratic society.

“Under my predecessor, the Armed Forces worked tirelessly toward necessary reforms to enhance combat effectiveness and operational capability. We must now pick up the pace.

