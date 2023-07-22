Today’s Headline: We’ll Review Concerns Of Nigerians About 2023 Elections, Identify Weaknesses, Strengths – INEC; Bello Congratulates Akeredolu On 67th Birthday

We’ll Review Concerns Of Nigerians About 2023 Elections, Identify Weaknesses, Strengths –Electoral Body, INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will review the concerns of Nigerians across the country about the conduct and outcome of the 2023 general elections.

The electoral body also said it could identify the weaknesses and strengths of the commission following the elections.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made this known in his remark on Friday at the post-election review meeting organised by the electoral body with collation and returning officers held at Ladi Kwali Hall of the Abuja Continental Hotel.

Yakubu said, “Issues have arisen and some Nigerians have raised concerns about result management at various levels,” adding that “While some of the issues are subject of litigation and therefore subjudice, we can nevertheless discuss them broadly and most importantly share experience on the way forward.

Bello Congratulates Akeredolu, On 67th Birthday

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has congratulated his colleague, the governor of Ondo State, Arakunri Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on the occasion of his 67th birthday.

Governor Bello acknowledges Akeredolu not only as a senior colleague but also as a statesman whose wise counsel and kind guidance have significantly enhanced the leadership of the Governors Forum over the past six years.

In a press statement on Friday signed by Onogwu Muhammed, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Bello commended the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), stressing that as one of the eminent figures in Africa’s legal profession, Akeredolu’s relentless efforts in advancing the cause of justice, upholding the rule of law, and strengthening democratic institutions in Nigeria have been massive.

Release Emefiele now, group tells FG

As the arrest and detention of Mr Godwin Emefiele, suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, continues to generate outrage in many quarters, an advocacy group, The Truth, Nothing More, Nothing Else, has joined the fray in demanding for his immediate while his trial in court continues.

The group which traced the root of Emefiele’s travails to the currency swap introduced by the CBN last April, alleged that he had by being the CBN boss at the tim,e stepped on powerful toes who now appeared determined to punish him for the policy he implemented on behalf of the outgone administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a communique signed by the Project Coordinator, Alhaji Kanabe Zubairu, and Secretary, Prince Moses K. Ibekwe, the group said: “Our suspicion is that Emefiele had stepped on powerful toes with Buhari’s currency change in January this year.

‘’The change was said to be targeted at depriving politicians of the opportunity to buy votes with cash. The currency change touched all Nigerians wrongly, and it would be wrong for the group in power today to engage in apparent vendetta as right-thinking Nigerians are beginning to see the Emefiele matter.

APC Chairmanship: I’m ready to sacrifice myself, ex-Senate President, Ebute declares

A former president of the Senate, Ameh Ebute has declared his ambition to replace the erstwhile National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

In a statement issued Thursday evening, Senator Ebute said he is ready to sacrifice himself as he did alongside President Bola Tinubu during the heydays of the military.

His declaration came on the heels of reports that President Bola Tinubu may have struck an accord with governors of the party to settle for the immediate-past Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje as Adamu’s successor.

The statement reads; “I, Distinguished Sen. Ameh Ebute, CON express my desire to become the National Chairman of All Progressive Congress APC. My desire is fortified and predicated on the following premises:

“Having come a long way in politics by participating in the experimental presidential system of democracy in 1979, wherein I was elected as a Senator representing the good people of Benue South Senatorial District, and indeed took office as chairman Senate Committee on Finance and Appropriation from 1980 – 1983; Further, I was re – elected into the senate in 1992 and elected Senate President in 1993 before the taking over of government by Gen. Sani Abacha.

Police chase hoodlums, recover rifles with bullets in Kaduna

KADUNA—Police operatives in Kaduna State, have, during their patrol and surveillance, chased two hoodlums near the Katsina border and recovered two AK-47 rifles each loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

The spokesperson of the Kaduna Police Command, Muhammad Jalige, in a statement, yesterday, explained that “on July 18, 2023, about 2205hrs, the operatives of the Kaduna Police Command while on routine patrol along Hukunyi-Danja Road, a border between Kaduna and Katsina states sighted two persons riding a motorcycle in a very suspicious manner.

“The situation prompted the patrol team to give them a hot pursuit and on sensing danger, they immediately ran into the nearby forest to avoid been apprehended. As a result, their luggage fell off the bike. When the said luggage was searched, two AK-47 rifles loaded with 30 rounds of live ammunition each were recovered.

“In a bid to ensure that the hoodlums are not giving any room to operate, the patrol combed the entire area throughout the night in order to guarantee the safety of the road users and the adjoining communities.”

