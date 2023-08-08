Today’s Headline: To Dismiss My Petition Would Be An Endorsement Of Unconstitutionality – Rhodes-Vivour, Tinubu Meet Iweala

To Dismiss My Petition Would Be An Endorsement Of Unconstitutionality – Rhodes-Vivour

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has described his petition as a “litmus test” of the superiority of the provisions of the constitution over every other enactment or law.

Citing Sections 182 (1)(a) and 187 (1) & (2) of the Constitution on the declaration of allegiance to another country, and failure to nominate a deputy governorship candidate respectively, Rhodes-Vivour told the Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal that, “to dismiss his petition would amount to an endorsement of unconstitutionality, and the possibility of opening every state in Nigeria to having persons with sworn loyalties to foreign entities liable to be conscripted into the armed forces of that foreign entity possibly against the Nigerian state, and Lagos in particular to take over the reins of power.

He made the submission through his lawyer Olumide Ayeni (SAN) and 12 others in his final written response to the final address of Sanwo-Olu, and Hamzat, who were declared by INEC as the winners of the March 18 Governorship elections in Lagos State.

The petitioner contends that Sanwo-Olu was not validly elected into the office of Governor having nominated Hamzat, who violated the provisions of Sections 182 (1)(a) and 187 (1) & (2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He also contended that the election as conducted by INEC was marred with violence, overvoting, disenfranchisement, thuggery and electoral irregularities as same was not conducted in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act 2022 and that Sanwo-Olu did not garner the highest number of valid votes cast at that election.

Tinubu Meets With Okonjo-Iweala At Aso Villa

The purpose of her visit was not yet known as of press time but it might not be unconnected to the economic and trade agenda of the new administration in Nigeria.

In June 2023, Tinubu and Okonjo-Iweala met in France at the Global Pact Summit in Paris hosted by President Emmanuel Macron.

Okonjo-Iweala served twice as Nigeria’s Finance Minister between 2003 and 2006 as well as from 2011 to 2015, the first woman to hold the position.

Okonjo-Iweala: Tinubu Is Aware Nigerians Are Suffering

Director General of World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has declared that President Bola Tinubu is aware of the hardship Nigerians are going through presently.

Addressing newsmen Tuesday after meeting with President Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, Okonjo-Iweala who claimed to have had audience with the President in her personal capacity was accompanied by former Minister of State for Health and minister-designate, Dr. Mohammed Pate.

She said the meeting focused on how to help Nigeria to allete the suffering of the people.

The former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy said that their conversation with the president centred around formulating approaches to stimulate job creation, foster women’s empowerment, and bolster digital trade within Nigeria’s economy.

President Tinubu Inaugurates Presidential Committee On Tax Reforms

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

DailyPost reports that the inauguration took place on Tuesday at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

In his speech, President Tinubu said the federal government cannot continue to tax poverty when it is supposed to promote prosperity.

Recall that the President had on July 7approved the establishment of the Committee headed by a former Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC),Taiwo Oyedele.

According to a statement from the presidency, the establishment of the committee is in consonance with his promise to remove all barriers impeding business growth in the country.

