Today’s Headline: Tinubu’s Appointments Tear S’West APC Apart; EndSARS: No Body Taken From Toll Gate – Lagos Govt

Tinubu’s Appointments Tear South-West APC Apart

Photo Credit: Thisday Live

The South-west All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups have expressed dismay over the current situation whereby most appointments made by President Bola Tinubu are being filled with those they described as ‘Lagos boys’.

In a statement issued yesterday, which was jointly signed by the Coordinator of the APC groups, Dele Fulani, and the Secretary, Lanre Asiwaju, the groups said they were constrained to note that this trend, if not checked, might make the South-west the first boiling point of Tinubu-led administration.

The groups in a letter addressed to President Tinubu, noted that a situation whereby politicians from Lagos State are seen to be the ones taking all the benefits that accrue to the entire South-west was totally unacceptable to other states in the geopolitical zone, saying Lagos is not the only state in South-west.The groups stressed that a cursory look at the appointments made so far under Tinubu’s administration showed that majority of the people around him are all Lagos politicians.

No Body Taken From Toll Gate_Lagos Govt

Photo Credit:The Nation papers

The Lagos State government has debunked reports of a planned mass burial for casualties of the 2020 #Endsars protest.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, described the report as ‘deliberately misinterpreting and sensationalising a letter from the Public Procurement Agency’.

Ogboye maintained that the 103 bodies were picked up after the violent #EndSARS protests and other clashes at Fagba, Ketu, Ikorodu, Orile, Ajegunle, Abule-Egba, Ikeja, Ojota, Ekoro, Ogba, Isolo and Ajah areas of the state, as well as a jailbreak at Ikoyi prison.

There was a letter from the Lagos State Government Public Procurement Agency, ‘Letter of No Objection – Mass Burial for the 103, the Year 2020 ENDSARS victims’, permitting the burial of the victims.

But Ogboye accused mischief makers of misinterpreting the letter to misinform the public, stir public sentiment and cause public disaffection against the Lagos State government.

Photo Credit:Google

APC NEC To Ratify Ganduje, Basiru as Chairman, Secretary

Photo Credit:The Nation papers

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is expected to ratify the choice of Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje as national chairman and Senator Ajibola Basiru as national secretary at its next meeting, it was learnt yesterday.

The decision followed the choice of the duo, by consensus, after the exit of the former chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to confirm the date of the NEC meeting at the NWC’s request.

Also, the NWC, NEC and the governors agreed that there should be a smooth transition and continuity of the pre-existing zoning formula for the composition of the party leadership.

A source said the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), led by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, met at Imo State Lodge, Abuja and endorsed Ganduje and Basiru.

Religious, Political Extremisms Big Challenges_ Lai Mohammed

Photo Credit:The Nation papers

Immediate past Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed has said extremism is among the greatest challenges facing humanity. He said extremism could stem from political or religious views.

The ex-minister said this while addressing reporters in his country home at Oro in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State after a reception in his honour by the community at the weekend.

He said: “In most cases, political or religious extremism overlaps each other.”

Mohammed lauded the religious tolerance in Oro community, saying other communities across Nigeria should emulate such way of life.

He said: “All of us who are familiar with Boko Haram insurgency know that it is basically intolerance in the form of extremism on the part of some zealots who believe that followers of other religions are inferior.

YAHAYA (

)