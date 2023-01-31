Today’s Headline: Tinubu’ll Get More Votes Than Obi In South-East, Vote Me For Better Security–Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu’ll get more votes than Obi in South-East’.

The South-East Zonal Organising Secretary, All Progressives Congress, Dozie Ikedife (jnr), has said that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has all it takes to win the election in Anambra and South-East.

Ikedife also revealed that there are powerful indications that have boosted Tinubu’s chances to win more votes in Anambra and South-East than Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and Peter Umeadi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

He stated these in an interview with journalists on Monday, in Nnewi, Anambra State.

He added that the Presidency is about delegating duties to the right people and putting the right people to the right tasks, adding that Tinubu is a master in identifying talents, and giving talents the right opportunity to work for the greater goals.

Vote Me For Better Security–Atiku.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has promised that he will end terrorism if elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Atiku made the pledge while addressing the people of Zamfara State.

“I will reposition Zamfara State in terms of security network, agriculture and solid mineral resources if I am voted into power,” he said.

He also, in the same breath, condemned the political leadership of the APC, the ruling government in the state, saying that it has not done enough to salvage the economy and security situations in the country.

I’ll hit PDP national leadership Tuesday – Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has revealed he would “hit back” the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Tuesday.

The governor, a member of the G5, spoke on Monday at a campaign rally in Etche Local Government Area of the state.

Wike reacted to the alert by the PDP national leadership about some lawyers appearing in court without legal briefs and authorisation.

The PDP said it would not hesitate to take stringent measures on any infractions that are misleading, questionable and fraudulent.

The spokesperson Debo Ologunagba referred to Article 42 of PDP’s constitution (as amended in 2017) which places the exclusive responsibility of conducting litigations on the National Legal Adviser.

Atiku ran away to Dubai, I rescued him from Obasanjo – Tinubu.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has claimed he “rescued” the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Abubakar, who served as vice-president under Obasanjo, had a running battle with his former principal for years.

Both men reconciled ahead of the 2019 general election.

However, Obasanjo has since thrown his weight behind Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) for this year’s poll.

Speaking on Monday during a campaign rally in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom, Tinubu said: “I am the one that rescued him from Obasanjo who wanted to roast him like goat meat.

