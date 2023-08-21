Today’s Headline: Tinubu Will Not Turn His Back On Nigerians – Finance Minister, Wale Edun; Obi Present As LP Holds Mega Rally Ahead Of Edo LG Elections

Tinubu will not turn his back on Nigerians, says finance minister Edun

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

The minister of finance and coordinating minister for the economy, Wale Edun has assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu would not turn his back on the Nigerian masses suffering the pains of the president’s reforms.

He said that the current discomfort being experienced across the country would become a thing of the past in short order.

Addressing directors of the ministry when he arrived from being inaugurated as a minister, Edun charged all staff of the ministry “to deliver and perform as expected of you”.

According to him, “The expectations of Nigerians are high, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken key macro, monetary and fiscal measures that will change the economy. It is our duty to minimize the pains that will come with the reforms. We have a job to do to ensure that Nigerians are not left behind.”

Edun said he was impressed with the level of automation and digitisation of the activities of the ministry, noting that with what he has seen the ministry should be able to deliver on the expectations of President Tinubu for Nigerians.

He praised his immediate predecessor, Zainab Ahmed, for what she did with the economy and promised to build on her achievements in order to take “the country to greater heights”

Speaking earlier, the permanent secretary of special duties of the ministry, Udo Okokon Ekanem, pledged the total commitment and loyalty of every staff of the ministry to the minister.

He said the staff of the ministry “are receptive to change and innovation and pledge to work with the Minister.

Peter Obi Present As Labour Party Holds Mega Rally Ahead Of Edo LG Elections

Photo Credit: The channeltv

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, joined hundreds of party members for a mega rally ahead of the local government elections in Edo State.

Photo Credit: Google

Obi arrived around 1:30 pm at the Edo Baptist Convention Ground in Benin City where the event is being held. Also in attendance was a former Nigerian Bar Association president Olumide Akpata, who recently joined the party.

Tinubu swears-in ministers today as NPAN congratulates Edun, Idris

Photo Credit: The Cable

All is set for today’s official swearing-in ceremony for newly appointed ministers-designate, whose portfolios were announced last Wednesday by President Bola Tinubu.

“So far, we have successfully documented over 40 ministers-designate. The process was seamless as there were four registration points, and it took the ministers less than 10 minutes to complete the process.

“Also, invitation cards for the three guests of the ministers-designate were successfully given to each minister for onward delivery to their invited guests,” said Willie Bassey, a Director of Information at the office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), yesterday.

He further explained: “Arrangements have been concluded to convey them from the office of the SGF tomorrow morning at 8.00 a.m. to the venue of the swearing-in ceremony.”

Recall that the SGF, George Akume, had explained that the ceremony would be performed by President Tinubu at the State House Conference Centre, Aso Villa, Abuja, at 10:00 a.m.

Time to release Bawa from DSS custody, Falana tells FG

Photo Credit: The Guardian Nigeria

Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has called on the Federal Government to order the release of former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, from the custody of Department of State Services (DSS).

Falana, who noted that the remand order against Bawa had expired, said under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), cumulative lifespan of a remand order is 56 days. Therefore, having exceeded the detention period permitted by the Act and the Constitution of Nigeria, DSS should be directed to release Bawa from illegal custody without further delay.

He said Federal Government should ensure that the rights of former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and Bawa are respected by the DSS and office of the Director of Public Prosecution at the Federal Ministry of Justice, even though the duo had a penchant for disobeying court orders, while they were in office.

“The plight of both suspects should be a lesson for all public officers in Nigeria who always behave as if there will be no tomorrow. However, the government, which rules by law, is under legal obligation not to breach the fundamental rights of citizens, except in a manner prescribed by the Constitution,” he said.

Ngongwrite (

)