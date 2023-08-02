Today’s Headline: Tinubu Needs Time To Fix Nigeria – Ben Nwoye; Obi Phone Goes Missing During PEPC Sitting

Subsidy palliatives: Tinubu needs time to fix Nigeria – Ex-APC Chairman, Nwoye

Ben Nwoye, a former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State, has assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu will not take them for granted.

This was as he urged Nigerians to give Tinubu time to fix the hardships in Nigeria.

He spoke during a chat with the Agency of Nigeria, NAN, on the planned palliative programmes and initiatives cutting across the sectors and human endeavours in the country.

Nwoye urged Nigerians to give Tinubu the benefit of the doubt, stressing that “he clearly understood the current situation”.

According to Nwoye: “What the president needed from us now, as Nigerians, is to give him the benefit of doubt and be more patient with him.

“He also needed our encouragement, positive words and prayers for him to succeed with all his good and laudable intentions in terms of palliative programmes and initiatives, which he enumerated on Monday.

“President Bola Tinubu has remained a focused and sensitive person all his life, and he knows the pain and struggle Nigerians are going through.

“President Tinubu will be the last person to take Nigerians for granted, especially as they pass through some discomforts over the subsidy removal.”

Obi’s Phone’s Goes Missing During PEPC Sitting

The phone of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi was allegedly stolen on Tuesday at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Obi, who was dressed in his usual black attires sat close to his running mate, Ahmed Baba Datti through out the court’s proceedings.

It was after the Court’s proceedings in his petition challenging the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election that, Obi discovered that his mobile phone was missing.

As at the time of filing this report, it was not clear whether he has found his phone.

It was the tradition of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate to be present anytime his petition comes up for hearing.

Obi and his party, in their joint petition marked CA/PEPC/03/2023 are seeking the nullification of Tinubu’s election on the ground of substantial non compliance with the Constitution, the Electoral Act and INEC’’s guidelines for the conduct of the election.

MC Oluomo slashes fares, says Lagos drivers won’t join strike

The Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee has said that its members will not join the nationwide protest planned by organised labour groups.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the LSPG Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, at a meeting with transport union leaders and operators.

He said, “We, the state executives and the entire members of Lagos State Parks and Garages met today in Lagos to review the situation in the country, particularly in Lagos, following the oil subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

“After much deliberations and review, we discussed the high cost of food, transport fares and other areas of public interest, in particular, the plan by the organised Labour unions i.e. the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to call workers out on strike action.

After a careful discussion, we concluded that we will not be part of any strike or protest rally being planned to draw the Federal Government’s attention to the issue being debated in the country.

“All transport family and members will be at work to convey people to their various destinations without problem because Lagos State Government has announced some interventions in the sector.”

Akinsanya at the meeting, also announced relief measures for commercial bus drivers and passengers to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

Impose tax on tobacco consumption, group urges Tinubu

A group, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, has called on President Bola Tinubu to impose a consumption tax on tobacco to address public health issues in Nigeria.

Briefing newsmen in Kano at the end of a one-day media round-table on Taxation and Tobacco, the Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwalu Musa, alias Rafsanjani, urged the President to, as a matter of urgency, put the machinery in motion towards the implementation of effective tobacco tax regimes in Nigeria.

Rafsanjani, who was represented by CISLAC Senior Programme Officer, Solomon Adoga, explained that the World Bank Development Update on Nigeria had said Nigeria could generate more than N600bn annually by increasing excise duties on tobacco and alcohol.“Nigeria is yet to achieve six per cent of total allocation to health, thereby contributing little to improve the state of health care in the country.

“Amid the poor state of health care in the country, the prevalence of consumption of harmful products, such as tobacco, continues to further stretch the already overwhelmed facilities in the country and call for more concerted efforts on the part of the government to control the use of such products,” he said.

CISLAC said imposing a tax on tobacco would not only promote citizens’ health but also reduce the cost of health care for both government and households

