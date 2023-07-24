Today’s Headline: Tinubu Is Not Fit To Be Called President – Pat Utomi; We Work For President Tinubu – Asari Dokubo

Tinubu Is Not Fit To Be Called Mr President_Utomi

Photo Credit: Daily Post

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Pat Utomi, has said that President Bola Tinubu is not fit and healthy enough to be called Mr president.

DailyPost recalls that Mr Utomi, said Peter Obi, would have been the better candidate to lead the country.

Peter Obi was the Labour Party presidential candidate who lost to Mr Tinubu at the 2023 Election.

The LP chieftain wondered why Tinibu is still in Office at his age.

I would not be seeking public office at his (Tinubu) age,” he said on Saturday. “I told my children to confine me if I’m running around after 70.”

He also said Nigeria has suffered so much for having ailing leaders which is a possible reason why Peter Obi, whom he described as a fit person would have won the election.

We Work For President Tinubu–Asari

Photo Credit:Sahara Reporters

The Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has boldly announced that he and his gang of militants are working for President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

He warned that anybody who misbehaves or seeks Tinubu’s downfall will be smashed.

Dokubo, whom the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had accused of being responsible for killings and criminalities in Imo and Anambra states in Southeast Nigeria and Southern Kaduna in the North, said while addressing militants on parade.

The parade of up to 300 militants, which was captured on video, was reportedly held after Asari Dokubo returned from a pilgrimage to Mecca.

Dokubo said, “Whatever the enemies are planning, they will fail. I am not a ghost. I just come Saudi Arabia (I just returned from Saudi Arabia). We are here. We work for President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and he will succeed. Anybody who is planning for him to fail, that person already failed.

Photo Credit:Google

It’s North Central’s Turn, Says North West Vice Chair

Photo Credit:Leadership

National vice chairman (North West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Salihu Lukman, has pointedly told President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the governors of the party that the zoning formula of the party cedes office of the national chairman to the North Central geopolitical zone.

He urged Tinubu to follow the party’s zoning arrangement, noting that if it were to be a president with military background, it would be understandable, but not with a president with outright civilian background who has led the struggle for democracy in Nigeria for almost four decades.

Lukman said restoring constitutional order to APC would require some demonstration of commitment to giving life to the statutory organs of the party so that the debate about replacing the national chairman and all existing vacancies, including that of thenNational secretary would be done within the structures of the party.

The vice chairman was responding to reactions against his position on the choice of former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, as replacement for Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the next national chairman.

Tinubu Hugs Deadline, Replaces 4 Names On Ministerial List

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

ABOUT four days to the expiration of the 60-day provision for the President to submit names of ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation, President Bola Tinubu is yet to fulfil this constitutional provision.

Recall that President Tinubu took the oath of office on May 29, when former President Muhammadu Buhari handed over the mantle of leadership to him.

Multiple sources in the Senate told Vanguard weekend that the upper legislative chamber is yet to receive the final list of the ministerial nominees.

Sources at the presidency had last week hinted that the list was ready, but that a few adjustments were being made by the President.

One of the sources disclosed that four names initially penciled down by the President in four states, have been withdrawn and replaced with new names.

Opposition against Ganduje

Another source also disclosed that the final list was supposed to be submitted to the Senate last week but for the opposition against the immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, who is said to be the President’s preferred candidate to replace Senator Abdullahi Adamu as national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Ganduje, it was gathered, was initially considered for a ministerial slot but for the resignation of Senator Adamu, which was said to have propelled the President to nominate him as possible replacement for the former chairman, being from the North-West where Adamu hails from.

YAHAYA (

)