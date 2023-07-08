Today’s Headline: Tinubu Appt People From Opposition Camps-Atiku, I Warn PDP About Obi Effec-Ikpeazu

Tinubu Appointing People From Opposition Camps As Plot To Silence Critics – Atiku Abubakar

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has stated that President Bola Tinubu was buying over opposition personalities in order to give his government some form of legitimacy after a questionable electoral victory.

Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said this in a statement on Saturday evening, noting that the government of national unity Tinubu was propagating was only a ruse to decimate the opposition.

Shaibu in a statement titled “Tinubu appointing critics for sinister motives,” said Tinubu’s constant meetings with some key opposition figures was being done for the purpose of seeking legitimacy and surreptitiously silencing credible critical voices.

He asserted that the recent appointment of Taiwo Oyedele, a tax expert at PwC, was only a ploy to get him to stop speaking about the government’s failures as he had been doing almost on a daily basis on television, radio and social media, adding that former President Muhammadu Buhari similarly did this when he was appointing his economic advisory team.

I Warned PDP About Obi Effect–Gov Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has recalled warning the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, about the “Peter Obi effect.”

Ikpeazu made the remark while disclosing that he predicted the Obi effect before the presidential election.

Prior to the presidential election, Obi had defected from the PDP to the Labour Party, LP.

Obi dumped the PDP before the party’s presidential primary.

Since he joined LP, Obi has become a household name among Nigerians who believed he should be the next president

However, Ikpeazu, in a statement he signed, said: “That Peter Obi effect, I predicted it and told my party. I even volunteered that reasonable politicians should not ignore what Peter Obi was doing.

ITF To Convert Training Centres To Innovation Hubs

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) says it has commenced the process of converting 5 of its skills acquisition centres to innovation hubs as part of efforts to promote digital learning across the country.

Director General of the Fund, Sir Joseph Ari, stated this at the 3rd Annual Forum for Innovation in African Universities (FIAU) tagged “Strengthening Africa’s Higher Education in a post COVID-19 World”, in Abuja, on Saturday.

He said, “To further enhance creativity and innovation, the ITF has commenced efforts to convert its existing Skills Training Centres (STC) located in Lagos, Kano, Kogi, Abuja and Plateau and the vocational wings which are attached to our Area Offices to hubs for innovation and entrepreneurship (e-Hubs).

“Schools of Higher Learning in Nigeria and other stakeholders can use these as incubation centres and vehicles for innovation and creativity.”

Police Arrest 207 Suspects Over Phone Snatching, Others In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command said in line with the operational strategies of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, it has recorded another tactical milestone in its relentless onslaught against criminal elements in the State with series of arrest.

According to the Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Muhammed Jalige, after raids on identified black spots following the outcry by the good people of Kaduna State on the activities of criminals within Kaduna metropolis and environs, positive results were recorded with the arrest of 207 suspects in connection to various crimes expecially phone snatching, ATM swapping, robbery, thuggery (Sara-Suka) and other heinous crimes.

He said the arrests were made in different locations within the city centre and a number of recoveries were made.

He added that investigations were ongoing, while some of the suspects had been charged to court, and others were undergoing an in-depth inquiries after which they will also be charged to court of competent jurisdiction.

