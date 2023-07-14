Today’s Headline: Tinubu About To Appoint Peter Obi’s Man As Minister – Bwala Alleges, Tinubu Hails Soyinka At 89, Says He Remains Source Of Inspiration

Tinubu about to appoint Peter Obi’s man as minister – PDP’s Bwala alleges

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Daniel Bwala has alleged that President Bola Tinubu is about to cause a major upset in the Labour Party, LP.

Bwala claimed that Tinubu has plans to appoint one of the key figures of the Peter Obi presidential team into his cabinet as a minister.

In a post his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, the former lawmaker further disclosed that the unnamed person had agreed to serve in Tinubu’s government.

He wrote, “PBAT is reported to want to cause a major upset in the Labour Party camp by appointing one of the key figures of the Obi presidential team into his cabinet as a minister. It is also reported that the person has agreed.”

Tinubu hails Soyinka at 89, says he remains source of inspiration

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nobel Laureate and elder statesman, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on his 89th birthday,

describing him as a veritable source of support, inspiration and encouragement.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, the President, who called Soyinka a brother and comrade in the struggle for the restoration and entrenchment of democracy and good governance in Nigeria, commended him for his immense contributions to the country’s development.

After Obasanjo’s revelation, Atiku can’t label me corrupt – Ortom

Immediate-past governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, says former Vice President Atiku Abubakar lacks the moral grounds to accuse him of corruption after what former President Olusegun Obasanjo had written about him (Atiku).

Ortom also described Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last general elections, as the first presidential candidate in the country to be rejected by key party stakeholders.

The ex-Benue governor was reacting to a statement by Atiku’s media aide, Phrank Shaibu, accusing him and other G-5 governors of seeking favours from the ruling All Progressives Congress to evade prosecution.

Atiku’s aide had also declared that “Ortom was one of the worst governors in the history of Nigeria. His case file at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is bulky, and he was recently invited but released because of Wike’s intervention.”

I learnt nothing from Ex coach— Joshua

The Watford warrior, 33, enlisted the services of the multiple-time world-champion trainer after being taken to school by Oleksandr Usyk in their Tottenham tussle in September 2021.

Their partnership, however, failed to bear fruit as AJ was bested in a rematch 11 months later – despite turning in a better performance.

But Joshua doesn’t believe their brief partnership benefitted him in any way, telling talkSPORT: “I recall when I was training for Usyk, and I had Robert Garcia on board.

“The fight date kept getting pushed back and the general conversation in the Usyk camp was, ‘We need this fight to happen soon, because we don’t want AJ to spend as much time as possible with Robert Garcia.’

“In my mind, I was like, I didn’t feel like I was being taught anything, so I didn’t think it mattered if I spent a year [with him].

