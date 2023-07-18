Today’s Headline: There Won’t Be Anarchy If You’re Removed By Court-LP To BAT; NDDC Is Cash Cow, Needs Review – Wike Tells Tinubu

There Won’t Be Anarchy If You’re Removed By Court-LP To BAT

The Labour Party (LP) has said that there won’t be anarchy in Nigeria if President Bola Tinubu is removed from office by the court.

Tinubu had asked the presidential election tribunal to throw out the petition filed by LP seeking to nullify his victory in the 2023 general elections, on the grounds that he did not secure 25% of votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Tinubu, through his counsel, Wole Olanipekun, in a final written address to the tribunal, claimed the FCT is the 37th state for electoral purposes.

NDDC Is Cash Cow, Needs Review – Wike Tells Tinubu

Former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has described the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, as a cash cow organisation that needs to be reviewed.

Wike stated this while speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of Governor Siminialayi Fubara’s N195.3bn Port Harcourt Ring Road – a 50.1km project in Port Harcort, on Monday.

Again, Ogun PDP, APC bicker over vote-buying allegation.

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State, on Monday, issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abiodun Alamutu, to release the report on the allegation of vote-buying levelled against Governor Dapo Abiodun and his party, the All Progressives Congress.

The Ogun State PDP Chairman, Sikirulahi Ogundele, gave this ultimatum at a press briefing held in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Abiodun was declared winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state, but the PDP and its candidate, Ladi Adebutu, rejected the outcome of the poll, alleging that it was fraught with malpractices, including alleged vote-buying by Abiodun.

But Abiodun’s party, APC,also accused Adebutu and the PDP of vote-buying and the Federal Government has since filed charges against Adebutu and some PDP members.

Oyo to enrol 1.5 million out-of-school children.

The Oyo State Government has said the over 1.5 million out-of-school children that have been absorbed into various public schools, under the 2017 to 2022 Better Education Service Delivery for All, will be mopped up and brought back to the classrooms under the BESDA-Additional Funding-Transforming Education System at state level programme.

This was made known on Monday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Adeniyi Olusanjo, during the opening of a two-day training programme on community-driven development approach at the Lagelu Grammar School Hall in Ibadan, the state capital.

A statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Rotimi Babalola, said, “The programme was targeting mopping up the remaining 1.5 million out-of-school children after those that have been successfully returned to classrooms under the BESDA within 2017 and 2022.”

