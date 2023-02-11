This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headline: The Promise Katsina Youths Made To Atiku, Tinubu Meets Buhari In Aso Rock The promise Katsina youths made to Atiku.

Photo credit: PM News

Youths and women in Katsina State have pledged to deliver two million votes to the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the presidential poll billed to hold on Feb 25.

Malam Ahmed Adamu, Special Assistant to the Presidential Candidate on Youth and Strategy, made this known on Friday in Katsina when he led thousands of party loyalists in a procession tagged “Katsina State March for Atiku”.

Photo credit: Google

He said the rally was to mobilise more support for Abubakar and ensure his victory in the forthcoming presidential election.

“This is a clear demonstration of support from the young people in the state for the presidential candidate and we would deliver millions of votes to him.

Tinubu meets Buhari in Aso Rock. ﻿

Photo credit: Vanguard News

President Muhammadu Buhari is reportedly in a meeting with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at his official residence at the State House.

Details of the meeting are currently unknown but sources believed it is connected to the 2023 presidential election. Tinubu had hinted at a banquet organised in his honour, “The president called that I should be at his place by 9.45 pm this evening (Friday). What do I do? Cancel it and disobey my president? And it is a command, more or less. (He said) see me at 9.45 pm.

“I can’t say I would boycott this event or downgrade it. I have got to be here too, first of all, seek your understanding. That is why there is always a pair for races like this. I have a vice presidential candidate.”

2023 Elections must be successful – Enugu Bishop.

Photo credit: PM News

The Methodist Archbishop of Enugu Archdiocese, Most Rev. Christopher Edeh has urged Christians across the country to do everything possible to ensure the success of the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria.

The archbishop made the call on Friday while delivering the State of the Nation Address at the 48th Annual Synod of the church held at the St Luke’s Methodist Church, Ugwuaji in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State

.According to Edeh, “the 2023 election is critical to the survival of Nigeria. We must play our role as a church to ensure its success.”

The cleric urged Christians to avoid vote buying, sale of Permanent Voter’s Cards and engaging in any ac

Russia lost half its battle tanks in Ukraine – US.

Photo credit: Punchng

Half of Russia’s main battle tanks have likely been destroyed or captured by Ukraine, a senior United States defence official said Friday.

Russia “has probably lost half of its main battle tank stock in combat and through Ukrainian capture,” Assistant Secretary of Defence for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander said during a Centre for a New American Security virtual event.

The estimate by Wallander — who did not provide an exact figure for the number of tanks lost since Russia invaded in February 2022 — comes as Ukraine is set to receive an influx of heavy Western tanks from its supporters.

South African rap star AKA shot dead in drive-by shooting.

Photo credit: Premium Times

The famous South African rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes has been shot dead in a drive-by shooting on Florida Road, Durban, South Africa, on Friday night, IOL News is reporting.

The South African news outlet also said another person, believed to be AKA’s bodyguard, was also wounded. Another unidentified person, understood as a close friend of AKA was also shot dead.

AKA’s family also confirmed his death in a statement on Saturday morning.

Content created and supplied by: Crownprincess (via 50minds

News )

