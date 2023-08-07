Today’s Headline: Subsidy Removal: Tinubu’ll Create At Least 56 CNG Station In First Phase – Ajuri Ngelale; PDP Chieftain, Anyim Pius Visits Ganduje

Subsidy removal: Tinubu’ll create at least 56 CNG stations in first phase – Ajuri Ngelale

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The Presidential Spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale said President Bola Tinubu plans to create at least 56 CNG (compress natural gas) stations in first phase of his administration.

Ngelale disclosed in a chat with journalists on TVC show, Journalists Hangout, monitored by our correspondent.

The The Presidential Spokesperson informed that the Federal Government has partnered with an indigenous company NIPCO on the project.

He said, “How this is going to work is that already we have partnered with an indigenous company NIPCO, which may be familiar to many Nigerians. They have 14 CNG filling stations across the country, they are the only company that has CNG filling stations at that scale. Clearly there’s a need to massively scale that up to get stations established across the country.

“They already have 14 CNG filling station across the country, there is a plan to create at least 56 CNG Station More in phase 1, because this is time based and the President understands the urgency.”

“We are going to see an unprecedented scale in investment not just in electric vehicle production and distribution but also CNG fueled vehicles both in production and ensuring you have dealt with the supply side and demand side.

PDP chieftain, Anyim Pius visits Ganduje

Photo Credit: Dailypost

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, on Sunday, hosted Anyim Pius Anyim, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at his residence in Abuja.

Anyim, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, had discussions with Ganduje, but the outcome of the meeting is unknown, according to a Daily Trust report.

Recall that Anyim also had met with President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock early July, a sign many interpreted as a plot to cross over to the ruling APC.

The former Senate President, told reporters after meeting with Tinubu that “It was a great honour to pay courtesy to the President and congratulate him, first and foremost, for his successful inauguration as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and also to encourage and congratulate him for the bold decisions he has taken so far.”

Photo Credit: Google

Fashola Petitions Twitter, NCC Over Claims Of Drafting Judgment For PEPT

Photo Credit: Leadership

The immediate-past Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN, has initiated the process of filing formal petitions with the management of microblogging site, X (formerly known as Twitter), and the Nigeria’s National Communications Commission (NCC), over what he termed offensive tweets and online reports against him involving claims that he drated judgement for the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) Judges.

Fashola vehemently denied what he called baseless and defamatory allegation that he was involved in drafting the judgement for the PEPT Judges.

The former Minister, who expressed disappointment with the spread of the false information on social media platforms, called on security agencies to take action against those responsible for spreading fake news.

In a statement signed by his media adviser, Hakeem Bello, Fashola clarified that he had been away from Abuja for an extended period of time, rendering the claims entirely unfounded.

He condemned the individuals behind the dangerous allegations, referring to them as agents of destabilisation.

Gov Yusuf Appoints New Heads Of Kano Gov’t Agencies

Photo Credit: Leadership

The Governor of Kano State, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, has announced a series of appointments to key government agencies in the State.

According to statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sanusi Bature DawakinTofa, on Monday, the newly appointed officials will head some agencies of the State government.

The new appointees include; Hon. Kabiru Getso Haruna as Executive Secretary, Kano State Scholarship Board; Prof. Aliyu Isa Aliyu appointed as Director General, Kano State Bureau of Statistics; Dr Kabiru Ado Zakirai as Executive Secretary of Kano State Senior Secondary Schools Management Board (KSSMB), and Hon. Alkasim Hussain Wudil, Coordinator, Aliko Dangote Skills Acquisition Centre.

The governor also approved the appointments of Farouq Abdu Sumaila as Executive Secretary, Kano State Guidance and Counselling Board; Alh. Umar Shehu Minjibir, Chairman, Kano State Civil Service Commission; CP Kabiru Muhammad Gwarzo (Rtd) as Director General, Kano State Corporate Security Institute, Gabasawa; Dr Abdullahi Garba Ali, Kano Informatics Institute, Kura, and Hajia Shema’u Aliyu as Head of Kano State Institute of Hospitality Management.

Others are Dr Musa Sa’ad Muhammad, Director of Kano State Sports Institute Karfi; Dr Abubakar Shehu Minjibir, Kano State Institute of Development Journalism; Abdullahi S. Abdulkadir, Kano State Institute of Farm Mechanisation, Kadawa; Jazuli Muhammad Bichi, Director, Kano State Institute of Livestock Gargai; Dr Maigari Indabawa, Kano State Film Institute, Tiga, and Kabiru Yusuf, Director, Kano State Institute of Fisheries, Bagauda.

Crownprincess (

)