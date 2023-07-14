Todays Headline: Subsidy: Give Non-Cash Palliatives To Nigerians, Economist Urges Tinubu – Prof Uche Uwaleke; Putin Has lost Ukraine War – Biden

Subsidy: Give non-cash palliatives to Nigerians, economist urges Tinubu

Photo Credit: Vanguard

An economist, Prof Uche Uwaleke, has advised President Bola Tinubu to consider non-cash palliatives instead of cash to ameliorate the effects of subsidy removal faced by Nigerians.

Uwaleke, a professor of Finance and Capital market at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, gave the advice in an interview with the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

His reactions came with respect to the President’s letter to the House of Representatives, which was read by the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, during plenary on Tuesday.

The letter was for approval of additional financing for the national social safety net programme scaled up by the National Assembly.

The letter stated that 12 million families would get N8,000 over a period of six months to ameliorate the hardship faced by Nigerians as a result of the fuel subsidy removal.

It said the support would enable poor and vulnerable Nigerians to cope with the cost of meeting basic needs and will have a multiplier effect on about 60 million individuals.

Uwaleke said, “This is rather a sub-optimal option. The government should look in the direction of non-cash palliatives.

“The President is equally seeking approval of $800 million soft loan from the World Bank as part of funds to cushion the impact of the subsidy removal.

Putin has lost Ukraine war – Biden

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The President of the United States Joe Biden says his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin has already lost the war he started against Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Putin ordered the Russian troops to invade Ukraine about 500 days ago, but the US president claimed they are short of weapons to continue the war.

Biden said this on Thursday when visited the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO)’s newest member, Finland, DW said.

Speaking alongside Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, in the country’s capital, Helsinki, he said that Putin has “already lost the war” in Ukraine, with Moscow running short of resources and in economic hardship.

“Putin’s already lost the war. There is no possibility of him winning the war in Ukraine,” Biden told a news conference in Helsinki.

He added that Ukraine “will join NATO” and Putin will eventually decide it is not in the interest of Russia to continue the war. “No one can join NATO while a war is going on,” Biden said.

Tinubu: Enough Is Enough, We’re Retrieving Nigeria From Vested Interests That Have Crippled Her Development

Photo Credit: Arise

President Bola Tinubu has assured women in the country that his government is committed to ensuring that Nigeria is retrieved from all vested interests that have stifled her development.

The President, who spoke Thursday at the State House, Abuja, when he received in audience the All Progressives Congress Women Leaders in the 36 States and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, led by the APC National Women Leader, Dr. Betta Edu tasked the APC women leaders to educate the citizens on the policies and programmes of his administration with the awareness that the present difficulties are temporary.

“You understand better, you are better coordinators, you know how to multi-task. The gains of the subsidy removal will be channeled to better the lives of Nigerians from the few that have been fleecing the nation,” President Tinubu said.

He also assured the women that issues of security, healthcare system and industrialization would be top on priorities of his administration.

The President declared that his administration was already implementing many policies and programmes that would positively impact the citizens.

This, he stated, include the Students’ Loan Scheme, which he said would ensure their children enjoy a stable academic calendar in their respective tertiary institutions.

“We have established a scholarship scheme that would guarantee their four years of tertiary education,” he further said.

According to him:”Security is paramount in my administration’s agenda because women bear the cost of insecurity anywhere in the world. Issues of insecurity are being discussed at the highest level and this administration will ensure that insecurity is halted immediately.

“Medicare is another. We will ensure that health facilities are revamped and we will pursue this with vigour. Industrialization is yet another priority as your children and relations will gain employment”.

Labour Party vs APC: Petitioner testifies in favour of winner of Benue NASS election

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency of Benue State election, Mr. Raphael Odoh, has told the National/State Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting Makurdi that the election he is challenging was free and fair in his Okpoga North Council Ward of Okpokwu Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State.

Labour Party and Mr. Odoh are challenging the victory of Philip Agbese of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on the grounds of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

Mr. Odoh while under cross examination from counsel to the APC, Sam Oyege told the tribunal that “the election was free and fair in my polling unit, the 30 polling units I visited and the entire Okpoga North Council Ward.”

Still under cross examination by Oyege, the petitioner told the court that he was not stationed in one polling unit throughout the election. He agreed with Oyege that there was no way he would personally know what happened in those polling units before he got there and after he left.

While answering questions from Adetunji Oso, who is the counsel to Philip Agbese, Mr. Odoh said he was accredited with the BVAs machine before voting and the BVAs functioned without issues in Okpoga North.

Photo Credit: Google

Nasu001 (

)