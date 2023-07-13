Today’s Headline: Southeast Leaders To Meet Tinubu For Kanu Release – Ifeanyi Ubah, Sit-At-Home In Southeast is Criminal – Peter Obi

South-East Leaders To Meet Tinubu For Kanu’s Release – Ubah

The lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah, says South-East leaders are set to meet with President Bola Tinubu to discuss possibility of releasing Nnamdi Kanu.

The leader of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been in detention for about two years now and Ubah believes his release will help reduce insecurity in the South-East geopolitical zone.

“There is a resolution that we are going to meet with the president and we will tick his leniency and see if it is going to be possible to plead with him to have Nnamdi Kanu released,” Ubah said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday.

“We have taken that position and for also some of us in the Senate, we have our caucus, we have also taken that position.”

The lawmaker noted that Kanu’s release is part of the discussion to put on table once they are able to get into talks with the President.

Sit-at-home in South-east is criminal – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party in Nigeria, has condemned the insecurity in the country’s South-east, saying the frequent sit-at-home order in the region is criminal.

“What is going on in the South-east is essentially a criminal activity that must be nipped in the bud, with all hands being on deck, security agencies, and the people alike,” Mr Obi tweeted on Thursday his Twitter handle.

Mr Obi, who was making a general comment on the rising insecurity in Nigeria said it was “disturbing” that gunmen enforcing the sit-at-home order in the South-east have continued to disrupt businesses and social activities in the region.

“The South-east Governors are to be commended for their renewed efforts at curbing this menace but there is a need to be more strategic and intelligence-driven in our approach to reducing the suffering of innocent people,” he said.

Mr Obi is from Anambra, one of the five states in the region. He is a former governor of the state.

Subsidy Removal: Reps Approve Tinubu’s Request To Source N500bn For Palliatives

The House of Representatives has amended the 2022 supplementary appropriation act and approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to source for 500 billion naira from the approved budget to provide palliatives for Nigerians following the removal of petrol subsidy.

This amendment comes 24 hours after the president’s request and was speedily taken through 2nd and 3rd reading which according to the lawmakers was in line with the need to urgently cushion the effect of the removal of subsidy.

The lawmakers urged the president to ensure judicious use of the funds as requested.Meanwhile, President Tinubu has said 12m families will get N8, 000 over a period of six months to ameliorate the hardships faced by Nigerians as a result of subsidy removal.

According to a letter to the House of Representatives read by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas during plenary on Tuesday, Tinubu said it was support to enable poor and vulnerable Nigerians cope with the cost of meeting basic needs.

The letter was for approval of additional financing for the national social safety net programme scaled up by the National Assembly. The President said this would have a multiplier effect on about 60 million individuals.

