Today’s Headline: Primate Ayodele Warns Gov Adeleke Against Making Costly Mistakes; Alleged N5bn Fraud: Stella Oduah, Others Plead Not Guilty

Primate Ayodele warns Gov Adeleke against making costly mistakes

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has cautioned the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, against making mistakes that will disgrace him out of office.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed that several things will go wrong in Adeleke’s government that will make people criticize him.

He mentioned that he will make some mistakes that will knock him out of a second-term ambition as Governor of the state.The man of God stated that there is an aura around that governor that will turn him against the people.

He explained that Adeleke will become obstinate and completely turn a deaf ear to the right thing.

He also said the governor will step on the wrong toes, which will ultimately lead to him being disgraced out of office just like his predecessor, former governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Alleged N5bn fraud: Stella Oduah, others plead not guilty

A former Ation Minister, Sen. Stella Oduah, and others on Friday pleaded not guilty to a N5 billion fraud charge preferred against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Oduah and eight others were arraigned by the EFCC before Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had, on Monday, reported that Justice Ekwo fixed the date after a counsel that appeared for EFCC, Hassan Liman SAN, prayed the court to allow the defendants to take their plea, having filed the charge against them since Dec. 17, 2020.

Others arraigned alongside the ex-lawmaker, who represented Anambra North Senatorial District at the 9th National Assembly, were Gloria Odita, Nwosu Emmanuel Nnamdi and Chukwuma Irene Chinyere.

Others include Global Offshore and Marine Ltd, Tip Top Global Resources Ltd, Crystal Television Ltd, Sobora International Ltd and others.

Ashiru seeks Tribunal’s approval to extract information from BVAS

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the March 18 election in Kaduna State, Isa Ashiru, has sought the approval of the tribunal to allow him extract information from the BVAS machines used during the polls.

DAILY POST reports that 105 BVAS machines were sighted at the court during the proceedings which were part of exhibits to be tendered by the 1st and 2nd petitioners, Ashiru and PDP, respectively.

The petitioners had also at the resumed hearing presented another witness, Bako Moses Duniya against the election of the incumbent Governor, Dr. Uba Sani.

Duniya, who is a data analyst with Micro Focus Nigeria Limited, swore to an oath before the court that three polling units’ results in Makera ward of Kaduna South Local Government Area of the state were manipulated in favour of the APC.

Tinubu mourns exit of literary giant Kole Omotoso

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sadness over the passing of celebrated writer, author and literary scholar, Professor Kole Omotoso, saying his demise is a big loss to Nigeria, Africa and the literary world.

Mr Omotoso died in Cape Town, South Africa on Wednesday at 80.

President Tinubu described Mr Omotoso as a literary giant that is reputed for his commitment and dedication to the socio-political reappraisal of Africa. He equally noted that respect for human dignity was evident in most of the thought-provoking works of the late Professor.“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of prodigious writer, author and academic, Prof. Kole Omotoso.

“A literary giant best known for his works of fiction and literary criticism, Prof. Omotoso’s books and collections of short stories radiated beyond the shores of Nigeria. Africa was his oasis.

