Today’s Headline: Presidential Poll: APC Preparing For Re-run; LP National Chair Warns Members; OBJ Attacks NASS On Huge Salary Package

Presidential poll: APC preparing for re-run, LP Nat’l chair warns members

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is preparing for a possible re-run of the 2023 presidential election, warning members of the party to be alert and not be taken unawares.

Speaking on Monday during an online meeting held with Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy led by Professor Eddie Oparaoji, who is the Labour Party Diaspora Chairman in the United States,

Abure said the APC believes that the odds are against it at the election petition tribunal.

In a statement, the acting national publicity secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh, said Abure called on the party members to get ready to defeat the APC in the event of a rerun.

In Abure words, “There are speculations that those in government are already planning for rerun and this is part of the support we will be canvasing from you.

Obasanjo Attacks NASS On Huge Salary Package

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has faulted the alleged huge salaries being enjoyed by the members of the National Assembly.

He spoke in Ado-Ekiti during the Colloquium held in commemoration of the 60th Anniversary of a foremost Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Afe Babalola at the bar.

Speaking on the remuneration of the members of the members of the Nigerian parliament Obasanjo alleged that the legislators did not allow the insitution constitutionally saddled with the responsibility to determine it but decided to fix it themselves.

He argued that nobody would appreciate democracy until it impacts positively on the lives of the ordinary man.

“By the Nigerian Constitution, the revenue mobilization and fiscal commission was supposed to fix the salaries and emoluments of the members of the National Assembly but they set the constitution aside and decided to fix their salaries. Even,if is constitutional, it is not moral but it is neither constitutional nor moral ” he said.

Obasanjo stated that the democracy of a nation is very important, noting that it is a journey and not a destination.

Ikpeazu Mourns Ex-Ohanaeze Leader, Irukwu

Immediate past Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has expressed grief and sadness over the death of former Ohanaeze Ndigbo president-general, Professor Joseph Ogbonnaya Irukwu (SAN) at the age of 89 years.

Ikpeazu described the late Irukwu as an ” authentic academic Iroko tree.”

In a statement issued by his spokesperson yesterday, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, the former governor said, “Prof was Africa’s first professor of insurance and he it was who developed insurance as an academic field in Nigeria writing several textbooks in the field. A great lawyer whose academic contributions, especially in the field of Insurance Law led to his elevation to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN)”.

He was the pioneer chief executive officer of the federal government-owned Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation and founder of the African Development Insurance Company Limited. He was a renowned and respected voice in Corporate Nigeria.

Kalu mourns late Irukwu, condoles with family

Former Abia Governor and Senator representing Abia North Orji Uzor Kalu has commiserated with the family of the former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof Joe Irukwu, who passed on at the age of 89.

He noted that the late erudite scholar served Nigeria and Ndigbo meritoriously in different positions.

The former governor added that the late former President General of Ohanaeze would be remembered for his contributions to the socio-political and economic development of Ndigbo and Nigeria at large

In a condolence message, Kalu urged the Irukwu family to uphold the good deeds of their late patriarch.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I condole with the Irukwu family on the loss of their patriarch, Prof Joe Irukwu.

“The deceased was a notable figure in Nigeria, having served meritoriously in various positions in all spheres of life.

