Today’s Headline: Politicians Misinterpreting My Visits To Tinubu–GEJ, Sen confirms Buhari’s classmate, others as NEDC Board Members

Politicians Misinterpreting My Visits To Tinubu – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has denied any move to influence the nomination of a minister from Bayelsa State in the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A group known as All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Council in Bayelsa State had raised alarm over the alleged move by the ex-Nigerian leader to influence the nomination of a ministerial slot from Bayelsa.

But Jonathan, while reacting to the allegation, said some politicians in the state might have wrongly interpreted his recent visits to the Presidential Villa.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Ikechukwu Eze, the former President said the visits were to brief President Bola Tinubu, who has just been elected as the Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, on the recent developments in the sub-region, since Jonathan himself is the Chairman of ECOWAS Council of the Wise.

Senate confirms Buhari’s classmate, others as NEDC board members

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of some members of the governing board of the North East Development Commission.

The nominees confirmed by the Senate include the classmate of the former president, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (Retd.), General Paul Tarfa (North East Adamawa), as chairman of the commission.

The nominees were confirmed following their screening at the plenary on Wednesday.

The president had in a letter read on the floor of the plenary by the Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio, sought the confirmation of their appointments.

ECOWAS will protect democracy in Niger Republic, says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, in Abuja, described the recent developments in the Republic of Niger as “unpleasant”, insisting that Nigeria will do all within its power to plant and nurture democracy in West Africa.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and developments in Niger and we will do everything within our powers to ensure democracy is firmly planted, nurtured, well rooted and thrives in our region,” Tinubu said in his capacity as Chairman, ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

On Wednesday afternoon, local media reported that Nigerien President, Mohamed Bazoum, is being detained by members of the Presidential Guard, who have been given an “ultimatum” by the army.

Disgruntled members of the guard had cordoned off access to the president’s residence and offices, and after talks broke down, they “refused to release the president.”

President Bazoum is at his residence with his family, AFP reports.

Bazoum was democratically elected in 2021, taking the helm of the landlocked West African state in April of that year.

Tinubu described information filtering in from Nigeria’s northeastern neighbour as “unpleasant developments,” stating firmly that “The ECOWAS leadership will not accept any action that impedes the smooth functioning of legitimate authority in Niger or any part of West Africa.”

No better time to remove fuel subsidy than now — Abiodun

GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, lamented that Nigeria was losing N4 trillion annually to the subsidy regime, insisting that there was no better time to remove the subsidy than now.

He said this after a closed door meeting with former president Olusegun Obasanjo at his Penthouse residence, located in Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, in Abeokuta.

Abiodun, who arrived the former president’s residence at 11.58am, went straight into a private meeting with him.

Emerging from the closed-door meeting with Obasanjo, Abiodun described it as a private one.

The governor said: “It was a private meeting. A son does not need to have any particular reason to come and see his father, so I have come to see our Baba and it was a private meeting.”

Speaking on fuel subsidy removal, Abiodun lamented that Nigeria lost N4trillion annually to the subsidy regime, insisting that there was no better time to remove the subsidy than now.

He, however, urged Nigerians to endure the hardship of increasing fuel price, saying the benefits of the subsidy removal outweigh the pain.

His words: “We all know that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration started with a bang. On 29th of May, he reeled out a few initiatives, one of the most laudable of those initiatives was his decision to remove subsidy on petroleum products.

