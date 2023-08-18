Todays Headline: PEPT: Don’t Give Verdict That Will Set Nigeria Ablaze – Diaspora Cautions Judiciary; Buhari, Atiku Felicitates With IBB At 82

Don’t Give Verdict That Will Set Nigeria Ablaze-Group To Judiciary﻿

Spokesman of the Diaspora Group, Mr Great Imo Jonathan, while speaking on behalf of the group during World Press Conference on Thursday in Abuja, said that Judiciary is the only institution that has all that it takes to save this country from the threat of implosion.

Jonathan and other members of the Diaspora Action For Democracy in Nigeria who believe in the slogan ” All eyes on the judiciary ” claimed that Nigerians know the persons they voted for in the last election.

The group had earlier sent its own petitions to relevant quarters demanding justice for Nigerians.

They are; the Office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the National Judicial Council, and the President of the Court of Appeal.

The group said, ” The Judiciary is the only institution that has all it takes to save this country from the threat of implosion. All eyes have been on the judiciary because of Nigeria’s respect for the rule of law. It does not mean that the members of the Presidential Election Tribunal are in a better position in this case to tell Nigerians the person who won the presidential election.

“Nigerians do not wait for any court to tell them the winner of any election. It is the electorate that should tell the court so because they know more than the court whom they voted to be their President. But since it is the prerogative of the court to ensure that truth and justice prevail each time they are disputed, to make room for peace and harmony, the court has been given enough evidence to prove the real winner of the 2023 presidential elections.

“Arising from our discussions with a wide array of Nigerians is the fear that the judiciary needs to be cautious because if their verdict fails to satisfy the requirements of justice, it may detonate the youth’s simmering anger and set the country ablaze.”

Buhari Hails IBB﻿

Immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated the former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, on the occasion of his 82nd birthday celebration.

According to a statement on Thursday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari described Babangida as an outstanding officer who had a vision of development for the federal capital city, Abuja, and the nation.

The former President wished General Babangida a longer life in good health.In a related development, Vice President Atiku Abubakar dispatched a 5-member delegation to Minna, the Niger State capital, on Thursday to deliver his birthday message to former President Babangida.

According to a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, the delegation, which was led by former Niger State Governor, Dr Babangida Aliyu, met with the former president and delivered a letter of congratulations personally signed by Atiku.

Other members of the delegation included Ambassador Ibrahim Maisule, Hon. Abdullahi Hussaini MaiBasira, Atiku’s Media Adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe, and Atiku’s son, Mohammed.

The letter reads in part: “It is with a heart full of felicitations and gratitude to the Almighty Allah that I write to congratulate you on your 82nd birthday anniversary.

In all of the great battles that you have fought, it is to the glory of the Almighty Allah that you remain standing with a life fully decorated by numerous accomplishments.

Palliative: Don’t let hunger kill Osun people, distribute FG’s rice, APC tells Adeleke

Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has charged the Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration to distribute rice given the state by the federal government as palliative to the people.

The party added that the governor should not allow the people die of hunger while the rice and other food items meant to cushion economic hardship rot away in storage.

A statement issued by the party Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal and made available to newsmen by Kola Olabisi on Thursday, said the party is disturbed that the state government has refused to distribute the rice delivered to it by the federal government after twelve days.

“Is Governor Adeleke waiting for the people of the state to die of hunger before he deems it fit to make the palliatives available to serve its purpose at the right time?

“All genuine stakeholders in the Osun State project should plead with Adeleke to release the rice palliatives sent to the state by the Federal Government to get to the needy on time as the purpose for sending it down is not to be locked up in a hidden warehouse in the state.

“The diversion of the rice palliatives by the state government as it is being touted by some concerned discerning minds in the state would have a debilitating effect on the image of the reigning state government

Shettima Chairs NEC Meeting In Abuja.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday, chaired the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

The meeting being held at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, has in attendance, governors from across the Federation and other stakeholders.

The meeting is expected to address some of the pertinent economic challenges in the country occasioned by the removal of petrol subsidy.

Also expected to be discussed are security challenges across the country, with recent attacks in some parts of the North.

Journalists have been excused from the meeting and are waiting to be briefed on the outcome.

The NEC meeting comes about 24 hours after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited announced that it secured a $3 billion Emergency Crude Repayment Loan from African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM) Bank.

