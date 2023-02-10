This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headline: PDP Has Truly Brought Shame To Nigeria-APC, This Is What Obi Told Nigerians In ABJ PDP has truly brought shame to Nigeria, APC PCC agrees with Ayu.

Photo credit: The Nation

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC) on Friday said the public declaration that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has brought shame to Nigeria by its National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu in Kano on Thursday was not just a mere slip of the tongue but a confirmation of the reality.

The APC campaign council,in a statement by its Director, Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga in Abuja, said Ayu was reflecting inner guilt about the grave damage his party inflicted on our country for 16 years.

This is what Peter Obi told Nigerians in Abuja.

Photo credit: PM News

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) on Thursday tasked Nigerians to join him in building a nation they will be proud of.Obi said this at the LP Mega Rally in Abuja urging Nigerians to hold them responsible for a better and new Nigeria.

He said that the party would not give excuses as it would create employment, end insecurity and establish a better Nigeria.Obi promised to revolutionise governance and run an all inclusive regime carrying women ,youths and persons with disabilities along.

Photo credit: Google

“Nigeria in the past 20 years have produced insecurity; Nigeria in the past 20 years have produced poverty and unemployment.

You Can’t Impose Obi On Nigerians, Northern Elders Tell Afenifere Leader Adebanjo.

Photo credit: Leadership News

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) said that it has reviewed the preparations for the forthcoming 2023 general elections, particularly in the light of recent developments and its planned Northern General Assembly.

The Forum in a statement by its director of publicity and advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said it has taken note of the comments of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of one of the Afenifere organizations.

He said Adebanjo “In his usual rantings, this time in campaigning for Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party, he said, among other inflammatory outbursts, that if Nigerians do not elect his candidate, it will be the end of Nigeria. This statement is, to say the least, irresponsible and condemnable.”

He added that “it is the worst thing that can be said in promoting a candidate, but that is the the business of the candidate. We do not believe that Chief Adebanjo’s reckless outburst reflects the quality or essence of the Obi/Datti ticket.”

Delta Youths Drive House Of Reps Minority Leader, Elumelu Away From Community Over Alleged Neglect.

Photo credit: Sahara Reporters

Aggrieved youths of Adonte, an agrarian community in the Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta state have chased away the minority leader of the house of representatives and member representing Aniocha and Oshimili federal constituency in the lower chamber, Ndudi Elumelu from their community.

SaharaReporters gathered that trouble started when the federal lawmaker and his campaign team on Friday went to the community for a rally. However, he was confronted by angry youths who barricaded the road and drove him and his campaign team away.

One of the visibly angry youths who simply identified himself as Amaechi, told SaharaReporters that their grievances against the federal lawmaker stemmed from his failure to deliver the dividends of democracy for over 20 years that they have been voting for him.

New naira: Ondo govt joins suit against FG, CBN.﻿

Photo credit: Punchng

The Ondo State Government has filed a suit against the Federal Government at the Supreme Court over the Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive on limitation of cash withdrawal from banks.

It was gathered that the government filed a separate application to join the suit instituted earlier by the Zamfara, Kaduna and Kogi States at the apex court on deadline issue by CBN on swapping of old naira notes for the new notes.

The Ondo government asked the apex court to stop the implementation of the policy.

Content created and supplied by: Theoptimus06 (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headline #PDP #Brought #Shame #NigeriaAPC #Obi #Told #Nigerians #ABJToday’s Headline: PDP Has Truly Brought Shame To Nigeria-APC, This Is What Obi Told Nigerians In ABJ Publish on 2023-02-10 15:11:10