Today’s Headline: Ousted president will be prosecuted for treason- Niger junta, Edo Impeachment allegation: PDP faults Shaibu’s legal action

Ousted president will be prosecuted for treason- Niger junta

Photo Credit: Punch

The Niger junta has said it will prosecute ousted President Mohamed Bazoum for high treason over his exchanges with foreign heads of state and international organisations.

According to Reuters, Junta spokesperson Colonel Amadou Abdramane said in a statement read out on state TV late on Sunday that the military authorities had “gathered the necessary evidence to prosecute the ousted president for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger.”

West African leaders on August 10 ramped up the rhetoric against Niger’s coup leaders, ordering the deployment of a regional standby force to restore democracy in the coup-hit country.

Niger Republic has been engulfed in political chaos since late last month, when Bazoum was ousted in a coup d’etat by the presidential guard.

POLITICS:Edo Impeachment allegation: PDP faults Shaibu’s legal action

Photo Credit: Daily Post

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo State on Sunday berated the Deputy Governor of the State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, for approaching the court over an allegation of impeachment.

Sahibu had approached the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking a restraining order against his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, whom he alleged was planning his impeachment.

During a meeting on Sunday in Igueben, Igueben Local Government Area of Edo, PDP leaders who are from Edo Central Senatorial District faulted Shaibu for not exploring internal dispute resolution mechanisms of the party.

Crisis: Ruling houses warn Ondo LG against disobeying court order

Photo Credit: punch

Four ruling houses at Ode Erinje community in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State have appealed to the state’s acting governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to wade into the kingship tussle in the community, as some officials of the local government allegedly planned to impose a monarch on the people of the town.

The stool of the town became vacant after the demise of the late Oba Simeon Akinlalu, who joined his ancestors in 2016.

The four ruling houses – the Ijaye, Alara, Gbogurun and Akinyemohun- alleged that the council and some warrant chiefs in the community planned to impose obaship candidate despite the court orders that restrained them.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by Prince Aduwo, Ebunola Agbede and Daisi Alara and made available to our correspondent on Monday.

Stop inciting coup, our democracy redeemable – Shehu Sani warns Nigerians

Photo Credit: Daily Post

Amid alleged calls for a coup in the country, a former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, believes Nigeria’s democracy is redeemable.

DAILY POST recalls that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) recently insisted that the military is happy and there were no plans for a coup in Nigeria.

Speaking on Friday, the DHQ Director, Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, frowned at reports claiming there were welfare issues within the armed forces of Nigeria, adding that the report in circulation was calling on the military to interfere.

However, in a post on his social media platform on Monday, Sani urged countrymen advocating, soliciting or inciting a coup in the country to stop.

Photo Credit: Google

Ngong001 (

)