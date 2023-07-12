Today’s Headline: Obidients Won’t Accept Even If Obi Says We Should Move On From 2023 Election – Charly Boy; Senate Congratulates Tinubu On Emergence As ECOWAS Chairman

Even If Peter Obi Says We Should Move On From 2023 Election, ‘Obidients’ Won’t Accept —Charly Boy

A Nigerian singer and songwriter, Charles Oputa, popularly Charly Boy, a Nigerian activist and singer, stated has stated that supporters of the candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi will disagree even if the politician decides to stop challenging the outcome of the poll.

Obi and the party are challenging the victory of Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.But in a tweet on Tuesday, Charley Boy said ‘Obidients’ movement (supporters of Peter Obi) is bigger than Obi himself.

“See as Peter dey look me. U know smtin?

“Even if Peter Okwute Obi come tell us say make we move on from the 2023 yeye selection wey Yakubu mess up, Obidients no go gree sam sam. I Dey tell many people say, wetin wan happen wey don overdue to happen for Nigeria pass Peter Obi (Even if Peter Obi tells us to move on from the 2023 election messed up by Yakubu, Obidients won’t agree. I tell people that what will happen in Nigeria is bigger than Peter Obi),” he wrote.

Senate congratulates Tinubu on emergence as ECOWAS chairman.

The Senate has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his emergence as the Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Mr Tinubu emerged at the recently concluded 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS held in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.

The congratulatory message was a sequel to a motion moved by Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau at plenary on Wednesday.

Moving the motion, Mr Barau said Mr Tinubu, by clinching this influential and strategic position on his first participation, showed that the sub-regional body had reposed great confidence in his leadership qualities.

“It also reaffirms Nigeria’s leadership role on the African continent generally and the sub-region in particular. As the Chairman of ECOWAS, President Bola Tinubu is in a strategic and vantage position to uphold ECOWAS protocol which is promotion of peace and conflict resolution within the West African Sub-region.

“To promote democracy and good governance, strengthen the collective response to security threats within the sub-region, and generally, foster economic cooperation amongst ECOWAS member states.

“The emergence of Tinubu as the Chairman of ECOWAS is a testimony of his avowed commitment to good governance promised Nigeria which the policies and decisions taken so far are yielding results and beginning to reposition our economy.

Thunderstrike Kills 3 Suspected Kidnappers In Kwara.

Thunderstrike has reportedly killed three suspected kidnappers in the Oro- Ago community in Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident happened on Monday.

A viral video of the incident showed that the victims of the thunderstrike were suspected members of an eight-man kidnap gang, who reportedly operated in Iwo, Osun state about two weeks ago.

The video clip showed decomposing bodies of three young persons already burnt beyond recognition in a bush.

The voice in the short video clip said that: “We are members of the vigilance team in Igbomina Kwara. Our efforts against those perpetrating evil and kidnapping people in our area had yielded fruits.

Thunder struck them dead. Three of them. God will continue to make us successful against the evil doers. We shall overcome them all by the grace of God. Thank you all”.

Tinubu Administration Committed To Girl-child Education – Shettima.

President Bola Tinubu remains fully committed to issues of girl-child education and gender empowerment and will promote same in the policies and programmes of the Federal Government under his watch, according to the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

The Vice President stated this in his remarks on Wednesday when he received on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, a delegation from the United Nations led by the UN Deputy Secretary-General (UNDSG) and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group, Mrs Amina Mohammed.

She was accompanied on the visit by the Co-Founder Malala Fund, Ms. Malala Yousafzai and other officials.

Sen. Shettima reiterated President Tinubu’s commitment to issues of education and empowerment of women, noting that “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is fully and unequivocally committed to the girl-child education and gender empowerment initiatives.”

According to him in a statement by his media office, “the SDGs goals 4 and 5 will be vigorously pursued by the present administration. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a passionate and committed advocate of girl-child education. He believes in the empowerment of our women. He believes that the prosperity, the respect of every society is directly proportional to the way they treat their women folk.”

