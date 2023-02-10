Today’s Headline: Obi Not Revolutionary; PDP Can’t Be Hurt By Obidients-Bwala, Tinubu hails Fayemi at 58.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi's not revolutionary, PDP can't be hurt by 'Obidients' – Bwala.﻿

Photo credit: Vanguard News

A spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Campaign Council Daniel Bwala said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is not revolutionary enough to threaten PDP’s chances of winning in the 2023 elections. Bwala made this assertion in an interview on Channels Television’s programme The Verdict on Thursday.

According to Bwala, Obi stands no chance of winning the February’s presidential election, despite enjoying the followership of young people.

Tinubu hails Fayemi at 58.

Photo credit: Punchng

The presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has congratulated former governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on his 58th birthday.

In a statement by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, the APC candidate commended the former governor for his patriotism, including his leading role in the entrenchment of democracy and good governance in the country.

Fayemi was one of the few aspirants who stepped down for Tinubu’s candidacy at the 2022 APC primary and has consistently remained one of the trusted lieutenants drumming support for his victory at the forthcoming presidential election.

We’ll Conduct Census In Sambisa Forest – NPC.

Photo credit: Dailytrust

The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Kwarra, has said insecurity will not deter it from conducting the 2023 census as those residing in Sambisa Forest will also be counted during the exercise.

He said houses in the forest had already been enumerated during the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD), thus that nothing would stop it from conducting the census in other parts of the country. Kwarra said this during a presentation at the 24th edition of President Buhari Administration Scorecard yesterday in Abuja.

He said the enumeration had made the commission have digital data of all houses in the country, stating that the method would prevent the wrong capture of data during the exercise.

Buhari Joins Tinubu To Beg Sultan For Support To Win Presidential Poll.

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

President Muhammadu Bu­hari and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the presidential elec­tion, 16 days ahead, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Thurs­day took an important message to the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III: “We have come here to ask for your support and blessings; we want to win the coming elections.”

Asiwaju Tinubu, the first to speak and the first to bait the Sultan, said plainly to the leader of the Sokoto Caliphate: “I have come to be presented to you as candidate. The Presi­dent and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, is here in person to do that. I want to win the election. Is there a way you will decline the request of the president?”

Echoing the same line, Pres­ident Buhari said, “My wish is for your support and blessings; we want to win.”

Photo credit: Google

