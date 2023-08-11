Today’s Headline: Niger Military Invasion: That’s Not How To Declare War – Adamu Garba Tells Tinubu; Atiku’s Media Adviser Loses Mother

That’s Not How To Declare War– Adamu Garba Tells Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba has kicked against the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, declaration of war against Niger military junta.

Garba insisted that there must be approval from the National Assembly, National Security Council, and the Council of State, adding that the President must also talk to the nation justifying the need for war.

In a post on his social media platform on Thursday, the APC chieftain described the ECOWAS decision as the most strategic miscalculation for Africa in the 21st century.

He wrote, “If indeed, war is declared by ECOWAS against Niger in the name of democracy, it is going to be the most strategic miscalculation for Africa in the 21st century.

“This goes contrary to the statement made by the state house earlier today on the need to approach the issue of Niger’s coup with diplomacy and not through war.

Atiku’s Media Adviser Loses Mother

The family of Lolo Grace Akwuogu Ibe (nee Ogu) has announced her passage at the age of 86.

She died on Wednesday in Amazi, Umunakanu Ama, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

In s statement, the family said: “Our mother went to bed on Tuesday but did not make it the next day. She died peacefully in her sleep. Her last wish was that we should not shed any tears for her. That may be a difficult task to accomplish but we have aligned with her last wishes. Mama lived a life that was marked by impact. As a devout Christian and practicing Catholic, she made the love of God, her family and other people the central theme of her life. She was generous to a fault earning the sobriquet of ‘Mother-General.’ Mama, not having the privilege of a formal education, contributed immensely to the education of her children, grandchildren and relatives.”

She is survived by children and grandchildren among them Mazi Paul Ibe, media adviser to former vice president, Atiku Abubakar and coordinator of the Atiku Media Office.

Burial arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.

Tinubu Lacks Constitutional Authority– Inibehe Effiong

A public interest and human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong is of the view that President Bola Tinubu does not have the constitutional authority to deploy a single member of the Nigerian Armed Forces as part of the proposed Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, standby force to invade Niger Republic.

Effiong explained that it’s not only when a state of war between Nigeria and another country is declared that parliamentary approval is required, adding that parliamentary approval is also required for all combat duties and missions by the nation’s armed forces abroad.

In a statement issued on Thursday his social media platform, the human rights lawyer claimed it’s unfortunate that ECOWAS leaders gave in to imperialist demands by France to go to war with Niger.

Ministerial Nomination:Tinubu Unfair To South East–Ohanaeze

Apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has criticised President Bola Tinubu over the number of ministerial nominees allotted to the South East region.

It noted that while other regions have nine and 10 ministers, the South East region has only five.

In a statement issued yesterday in Enugu, the President General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, said the president has not treated Ndigbo fairly in his appointments.

Part of the statement reads “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo feels that it is unfair and unjust. The Ohanaeze Ndigbo believes in one united Nigeria and this can only be achieved in an atmosphere of fairness, justice and equity. We therefore demand justice, fairness and equity for every ethnic group in Nigeria including the Igbo.

“Recall that the states and geopolitical zones were created by the military administrations. All honest Nigerians know that the Igbo did not play much part during this exercise. As a result, the South East was shortchanged with five (5) states while other zones have minimum of six (6) states.

“This situation has placed the South East in a very difficult position, politically, economically, and socially. Our political power has been reduced as we have a few senators and also in the House of Representatives; governors, house of assembly and local governments.

“In federal revenue allocation, the South East is denied the revenue that comes on the basis of states. In federal board appointments and other resource distributions, we are strategically shortchanged.

