Today’s Headline: Niger Junta Vow To Prosecute Bazoum For High Treason, Why I Was Retired At 48 — John Oyegun, Ex-APC National Chairman

Niger junta vows to prosecute Bazoum for ‘high treason’

Niger coup leaders have vowed to prosecute ousted President Mohamed Bazoum for alleged treason and security risk in the West African country.

This was made known by a statement by the junta’s spokesperson Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane, read on national television late Sunday, RFI said.

Abdramane said the ousted president would be prosecuted “for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger.”

The junta spokesperson also said there was a misinformation campaign against the putschists to “derail any negotiated solution to the crisis in order to justify military intervention … in the name of Ecowas”.

Why I was retired at 48 — Oyegun, ex-APC Nat’l Chairman,

Former Governor of Edo State, John Odigie Oyegun, has said his refusal to compromise as Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service during the Military regime led to his early retirement at the age of 48 years.

Oyegun who is also a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, disclosed this during his closing remarks at the formal commissioning of the John Odigie Oyegun Public Service Academy, JOOPSA, an Institution named after him by Edo State government to celebrate his 84-years birthday and 19-years meritorious service as a civil servant at the federal level.

He said “I thank you Mr. Governor Obaseki and your wife, for honouring me when I am alive. I appreciate you and today I feel much fulfilled for this. I was glad when something was named after me, getting calls all around the world that they saw a building named after me, I told them my governor did it.

Kogi Decides: Rising stakes, hurdles before 18 candidates

WITH the Kogi 2023 governorship election exactly three months away, the jostle for Governor Yahaya Bello’s seat has gathered steam. Unfolding intrigues are bound to hold residents spell-bound till the end.

Mr. Leke Abejide of the African Democratic Congress, ADC; Usman Ododo of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC; Muritala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Congress, SDP; Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; Olayinka Braimoh of the Action Alliance, AA; and Usman Jibrin of Accord are some of the candidates who are already caught in the web of intrigues and politicking for the Kogi top job.

There have been political scheming and manoeuvring with major political candidates across party and ethnic divides taking their game to the grassroots.

Bayelsa: Group Demands Immediate Probe Of Opu-Nembe Invasion

LAGOS – The Bayelsa State Integrity Group has condemned in the strongest terms the violent invasion of Opu-Nembe, in Nembe local government area of the state by suspected armed thugs and is demanding immediate probe of the criminal activity.

The group in a statement signed by its coordinator, Eddy Ebi, on Monday, alleged that the thugs came in military uniforms, driven in several buses and escorted by the some men of the Nigeria Police Force.

According to eye witnesses accounts, the thugs were also accosted by the some identified military men, who were on duty to guard SETRACO staff and their equipment and stationed at Otakeme.

